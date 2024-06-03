Piper Theatre Productions Will Present an Innovative Traveling Production of ALICE IN CHAOS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Piper Theatre Productions will present "Alice in Chaos" as a traveling production throughout June. Audiences can experience the magic at various iconic venues, including Gallery Players (199 14th Street), Old Stone House (Washington Park), Greenwich House Senior Center, and Park Slope Center for Successful Aging. In addition, Piper will host four student matinees free for DOE students from neighborhood schools, providing an invaluable opportunity for young minds to be inspired by the arts.

At the heart of the production lies an innovative set piece - the wonder box, designed by longtime Piper set designer Sarah Edkins. This intricate creation evolves into the whimsical worlds of Wonderland, including the Duchess's house, the Mad Hatter's tea party, the Caterpillar's mushroom, the Knave of Hearts' Rose Garden, and the Red Queen's Court. Crafted by master carpenter Bruno Navarro, the wonder box features multiple openings and puzzle movements that will mesmerize audiences and bring Wonderland to life before their eyes.

Bringing the beloved characters of Lewis Carroll's classic tale to life are three exceptionally talented young actors, all just out of drama school. Julia McGowan (Alice) is a recent graduate of University of South California, Taylor McKenzie (Caterpillar, Mouse, Duchess, Cheshire Cat, March Hare, Humpty, Tweedle Dee) is also a recent graduate of the University of South California, and Jeremiah Rosado (Rabbit, Cook, Mad Hatter, Tweedle Dum) is a recent graduate of Keen University, Joining them is Mickey Heller, a longtime Piper Theatre veteran, who brings regal flair to the role of the Red Queen.

Behind the scenes, the production is led by a team of dedicated professionals, including Emily LaRosa, who manages the production stage, and Michelle Danahy, who supervises production. Justine McLaughlin, who serves as General Manager, ensures the smooth operation of this innovative production.

Biographies

Julia McGowan (Alice) ​​Julia is extremely excited to be making her Piper Theatre debut alongside an amazing cast and crew. Some recent credits include: In the Heat of it All (Marie), Dog Sees God (Van's Sister), I Am a Camera (Sally Bowles), and Laughter on the 23rd Floor (Helen). Education: University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts. https://www.julia-mcgowan.com/ @juliammcgowan

Taylor McKenzie (Caterpillar, Mouse, Duchess, Cheshire Cat, March Hare, Humpty, Tweedle Dee) Taylor McKenzie is a classically trained actress with a B.A. in Theatre and Chemistry from the University of Southern California. McKenzie also had the stellar opportunity to study classical works at the British American Drama Academy's Shakespeare Program in Oxford. Since finishing the program, she has gotten work on new immersive productions of classics like Twelfth Night and Chekhov's short plays. These productions reimagined old shows and brought them into a new era; allowing McKenzie to breathe new life into outdated characters. With the help of John, she cannot wait to do the same in Alice in Chaos. To see some of McKenzie's work visit her website: https://taylormckenzie.my.canva.site/

Jeremiah Rosado (Rabbit, Cook, Mad Hatter, Tweedle Dum, Others) is a recent graduate of Kean University with a BFA in theatre performance (musical theatre). His credits include Once on This Island (Agwe / u/s Daniel), Animal Farm (Squealer), The Tempest (Antonio), Into the Woods (Narrator / Mysterious Man), Avenue Q (Rod), The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley (Stanley Lambchop), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time (Voice Three), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (various roles), and Indecent (u/s Lemml / ensemble). Jeremiah is also a member of AѰὨ, The National Theatre Honor Society, and thanks all his friends and family for their support. Website: https://jeremiahrosado18.wixsite.com/my-site-1

John P. McEneny (Artistic Director) He is the author of Mayla the Monkey Girl (published by Playscripts Inc.), Very Bad Girl Scouts, Grippe of October, Two Houses (YouthPLAYS), Cold April (Best Play Anthology 2008 Strawberry Fest), Seven monologues from The Lincoln Dress published in Applause's 2020 Best Men's Monologues, Smith and Krause's 2020 Best Men's Monologues / 2020 Best Women's Monologues. Pollywog is published in NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences anthology in 2024. Aposiopesis (Smith & Krause's 2013 Best Ten Minute Plays, 2013 Best Men's Monologues, 2014 Best Women's Monologues; Best Audition Monologues for Young Men 2016, edited by Gerald Lee Ratliff and Patrick Rainville Dorn.) John's 2013 adaption of Island of Doctor Moreau performed at 59E59 and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (won Bobby's Sixth Star Award for best play.) Adaptation of Maupaussant's Mother Sauvage toured to the University of Malta in Feb 2023. Also: The Puppet Children, Midnight Circus, Hydra (with Rachel Rear), Frankenstein, Maddie Splinter and the Aluminum Chair Rocket Ship, Hamelin, Wendy Darling, Peter Pan, Boy in the Iron Mask, Splitfoot (w/ Vasile Flutur) performed in Edinburgh, The Lincoln Dress performed at Siena College, My Robot, the books for Gulch, Billy Ragamatag and the Shadow Circus, Yarn Barn, We Got Beth! Gorbal Wood (all music and lyrics by Rob Parker). MA Theater in Education, Steinhardt School at New York University. Soon: MA Creative Writing Edinburgh Napier University.

Rob Parker (Composer) is a musical composer, drama, and music educator who resides in Bedfordshire, England. He has worked at the Roxburgh Hall at Stowe and the Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland. For Piper, he has scored The Nocturnes, Clockwork Unwound, Paint it Black, Tragedy of Lear, Billy Ragamatag, Yarn Barn, We Got Beth, Gorbal Wood, and the upcoming Bloody Ballad of Bette Davis (Edinburgh Fringe '24). (BA) Hertfordshire, (MA) Middlesex.program. (BA) Hertfordshire, (MA) Middlesex.

