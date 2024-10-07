Photos: Zora Neale Hurston's Journey Unfolds In ZORA! At American Theatre of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The essence of Zora Neale Hurston, one of the most influential figures of the Harlem Renaissance, comes vibrantly to life in Zora! See photos from the production below.

The play by Laurence Holder directed by Greg Freelon. and starring Antoniá Badón, promises an unforgettable theatrical experience, tracing the remarkable life and times of the legendary Zora Neale Hurston.

Antonia Badon embodies one of the most vital and influencial African American woman artists of the 20th -- and 21st Century. Oft quoted by Barak Obama and Oprah, this is the story of ZORA.

Running October 14- 20 at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. New York City. Tickets on sale now.

Photo Credit: Tania

Comments