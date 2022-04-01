Photos: Vital Theatre Company Relaunches PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL at SoHo Playhouse

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Vital Theatre Company has announced the return of "Pinkalicious The Musical," with Book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, Music by John Gregor and Lyrics by John Gregor, Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann.

The production is directed and choreographed by Rebecca Frazier, based on original direction by Suzu McConnell-Wood and Teresa K. Pond. Performances run Saturdays and Sundays at the Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013. Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.vitaltheatre.org, calling the Sono Playhouse Box Office at (212) 691-1555, or by visiting the Soho Playhouse Box Office one-hour before the performance.



In Pinkalicious The Musical, Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.



"Pinkalicious The Musical" debuted at the McGinn/Cazale Theatre in New York on January 13, 2007, in a Vital Theatre Company production directed by Suzu McConnell-Wood. The musical immediately moved Off-Broadway and has played at a number of venues in Manhattan since then. In 2008, Teresa K. Pond took over the helm as director as the production moved into Canada and continued to tour extensively around the United States, bringing joy to children and their families across the country. Some of the states visited include Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.



John Gregor (Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations) wrote the book, music and lyrics for "With Glee", which premiered off-Broadway at the Kirk Theater. John's adaptation of Gogol's "The Overcoat" has been presented in London at the Bridewell Theatre, Barrington Stage Company and The NY International Fringe Festival. Vital Theatre credits include "The Changeling" and "The Bully". Graduate of the NYU Musical Theater Writing Program. www.johngregormusic.com



Elizabeth Kann & Victoria Kann (Book and Lyrics), co-authors of the New York Times best-selling children's picture books "Pinkalicious" (HarperCollins, 2006) and "Purplicious" (HarperCollins, 2007), which Victoria also illustrated, are sisters who grew up in Brooklyn.



Victoria's award-winning artwork has graced the covers and pages of magazines, newspapers and books. She is also the author-artist of four #1 New York Times bestselling books, "Aqualicious", "Emeraldalicious", "Silverlicious", and "Goldilicious". A graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, Victoria teaches at the School of Visual Arts in NYC.



Elizabeth's writing has appeared in a variety of newspaper and print publications. She is also a doctor with degrees from Vassar, Columbia and Albany Medical College.



The #1 New York Times-bestselling Pinkalicious picture book series has sold more than 25 million copies in all formats. It has been translated into 8 languages and is sold in 9 countries. Apart from the stage musical, the series has inspired lines of party goods, toys, bicycles, furniture, dolls and an animated television series. Visit www.thinkpinkalicious.com.

Photo Credit: