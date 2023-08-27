Photos: The Vole Sisters Bring DEAD TIME BEFORE BED TIME to The Peoples Improv Theater

The event is set for August 29.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

Do you like comedy séances that start early in the evening? Early enough to pop into on your way home from work? Get some DEAD TIME BEFORE BED TIME with THE VOLE SISTERS (cue thunderclap) at the PIT (OF DESPAIR) this Tuesday, August 29th!

The Vole Sisters are 100% real and not fake AT ALL psychics! Join them for a 60-minute mostly improvised, partly scripted, audience participatory, completely hilarious séance. But watch out, we just might be visited by some very real ghosts who want to set the record straight!

TUESDAY, AUG. 29, 6:30 PM
The Peoples Improv Theater
154 West 29th St.
New York, NY
$9.99

Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar

L-R Graceann Dorse and Nannette Deasy

L-R Nannette Deasy and Graceann Dorse

Graceann Dorse

L-R Sam Katz, Graceann Dorse and Nannette Deasy

L-R Nannette Deasy and Graceann Dorse

L-R Nannette Deasy and Graceann Dorse

L-R Sam Katz, Graceann Dorse and Nannette Deasy

L-R Nannette Deasy and Graceann Dorse

L-R Nannette Deasy and Graceann Dorse

L-R Graceann Dorse and Nannette Deasy



Recommended For You