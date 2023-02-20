Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
The award-winning Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble returns to Time Square in their newest dramedy.
Susan M. Baker writes, "Back to IRTE last Saturday night for a most impressive new improv comedy called "The Lonely Death of L. Harris", an examination of identity and....well, who are any of us? Do we decide who we are or is that left to others? Oh, and it's actually funny too."
THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS, Developed By and Starring IRTE, Fridays and Saturdays through March 11 at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC.
Check out photos below!
The Producers Club
Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, John Munnelly, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner
Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, John Munnelly, Sam Katz
Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Sam Katz
Vikki Martin, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Evie Aronson
Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Vikki Martin, Natalie Hunter
Nanatlie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, John Munnelly
Sam Katz, John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy
Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy
Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter
Vikki Martin, Nannette Deasy
John Munnelly
Evie Aronson, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin