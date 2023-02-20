Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble

The award-winning Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble returns to Time Square in their newest dramedy.

Feb. 20, 2023  

The award-winning Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble returns to Time Square in their newest dramedy.

Susan M. Baker writes, "Back to IRTE last Saturday night for a most impressive new improv comedy called "The Lonely Death of L. Harris", an examination of identity and....well, who are any of us? Do we decide who we are or is that left to others? Oh, and it's actually funny too."

THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS, Developed By and Starring IRTE, Fridays and Saturdays through March 11 at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC.

Check out photos below!

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
The Producers Club

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, John Munnelly, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, John Munnelly, Sam Katz

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Sam Katz

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Vikki Martin, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Evie Aronson

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Vikki Martin, Natalie Hunter

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Nanatlie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, John Munnelly

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Sam Katz, John Munnelly

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Nannette Deasy

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Vikki Martin, Nannette Deasy

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
John Munnelly

Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Evie Aronson, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin



SPARK Theatre Festival NYC Presents Jermaine Rowes One-Man Show TRANSITIONS Photo
SPARK Theatre Festival NYC Presents Jermaine Rowe's One-Man Show TRANSITIONS
Spark Theatre Festival formally Emerging Artists Theatre is celebrating 30th anniversary and will be presenting several exciting works to celebrate this milestone. This event will take place at the 28th Street Theatre (28th&Broadway).
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For MADDIE: A New Musical, Staged Reading and Concer Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For MADDIE: A New Musical, Staged Reading and Concert
Developmental producer Bennett Theatricals has announced the full cast and creative team for the New York premiere of Maddie: A New Musical, revised since its run in the West End.
ROLEPLAY By Leo Layla Diaz Now Playing At The Chain Theatres Winter One-Act Festival Photo
ROLEPLAY By Leo Layla Diaz Now Playing At The Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival
ROLEPLAY, a new short comedy written by Leo Layla Diaz and directed by Hannah Marie Pederson, is open through Saturday, February 24th as part of The Chain Theatre's 2023 Winter One-Act Festival.
Katia Mendoza to Star In SHADOWS with Face to Face Films Photo
Katia Mendoza to Star In SHADOWS with Face to Face Films
Katia Mendoza, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For MADDIE: A New Musical, Staged Reading and ConcertFull Cast and Creative Team Announced For MADDIE: A New Musical, Staged Reading and Concert
February 20, 2023

Developmental producer Bennett Theatricals has announced the full cast and creative team for the New York premiere of Maddie: A New Musical, revised since its run in the West End.
ROLEPLAY By Leo Layla Diaz Now Playing At The Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act FestivalROLEPLAY By Leo Layla Diaz Now Playing At The Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival
February 19, 2023

ROLEPLAY, a new short comedy written by Leo Layla Diaz and directed by Hannah Marie Pederson, is open through Saturday, February 24th as part of The Chain Theatre's 2023 Winter One-Act Festival.
Katia Mendoza to Star In SHADOWS with Face to Face FilmsKatia Mendoza to Star In SHADOWS with Face to Face Films
February 19, 2023

Katia Mendoza, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.
BLACKOUT Brings a Survivor's Story to United SoloBLACKOUT Brings a Survivor's Story to United Solo
February 18, 2023

BLACKOUT will bring a survivor's story to the United Solo Theatre Festival at 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY on March 24th, 7:00pm. The show is written and performed by Hailey Henderson, and directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, with video materials by Kristie Post-Wallace & Jerilyn Armstrong.
Dirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVYDirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVY
February 18, 2023

Dirty Laundry Theatre has announced the development of the new theatrical experience Light Heart Heavy (working title), by Maera Daniel Hagage and Eliya Rodeh. After a successful workshop presentation at The Tank on 1/27, the play is planned to go into full stage production later this year.
share