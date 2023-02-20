Photos: THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Kicks Off Its Opening Weekend at Repertory Theatre Ensemble

The award-winning Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble returns to Time Square in their newest dramedy.

Susan M. Baker writes, "Back to IRTE last Saturday night for a most impressive new improv comedy called "The Lonely Death of L. Harris", an examination of identity and....well, who are any of us? Do we decide who we are or is that left to others? Oh, and it's actually funny too."

THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS, Developed By and Starring IRTE, Fridays and Saturdays through March 11 at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC.

