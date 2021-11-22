Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ Announces New Cast
Producers John Lant and Maarten Cornelis with Write Act Repertory and Gatehouse Entertainment today announced a new cast and the return of some favorites to the Off-Broadway production The Importance Of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+, at The Actors Temple, 339 West 47th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues).
Tickets are available through MARCH 2022, cost between $39 and $99, and can be purchased through Telecharge at www.telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit https://actorstempletheatre.com/ or https://www.earnestlgbtq.com/ .
Michael Morley (Cecil), Kevin Hughes-Noboa (Lady Bracknell), and Lauren E. King (Miss Prism) from the original cast will be joined by 7 new members to the cast. Including: Stephen Solomon (John / Earnest), Ryan Knight (Algy), Diego Blanc Zoco (Gwen), Carmen Nikae (Dr. Chasuble), Jackson Cline (Merriman / Lane), with Emma Green (Dancer 1) and Chandler Corley-Essex (Dancer 2). The additional cast members include Cameron Keith, Will Thames, Sarah McAfee, Emily Bradshaw and William Burton.
Photo Credit; Adam Smith Jr.
Ryan Knight and Company
Ryan Knight and Jackson Cline
Chandler Corley-Essex, Kevin Hughes-Noboa and Emma Green
Chandler Corley-Essex, Kevin Hughes-Noboa, Emma Green, Ryan Knight, Jackson Cline and Diego Blanc Zoco
Chandler Corley-Essex, Kevin Hughes-Noboa, Emma Green Jackson Cline, Diego Blanc Zoco, Ryan Knight
Diego Blanc Zoco and Stephen Solomon
Emma Green, Diego Blanc Zoco, Stephen Solomon and Chandler Corley-Essex
Chandler Corley-Essex, Kevin Hughes-Noboa and Emma Green
Ryan Knight and Stephen Solomon
Diego Blanc Zoco and Stephen Solomon
Ryan Knight and Jackson Cline
Emma Green, Chandler Corley-Essex and Jackson Cline
Michael Morley and Lauren E King
Carmen Nikae and Lauren E King
Michael Morley
Michael Morley and Ryan Knight
Lauren E King and Carmen Nikae
Lauren E King and Stephen Solomon
Lauren E King, Stephen Solomon, Michael Morley, Ryan Knight and Carmen Nikae
Ryan Knight, Michael Morley and Jackson Cline
Michael Morley and Ryan Knight
Diego Blanc Zoco and Michael Morley
Kevin Hughes-Noboa Chandler Corley-Essex, Diego Blanc Zoco, Emma Green and Jackson Cline
Emma Green, Chandler Corley-Essex and Kevin Hughes-Noboa
Lauren E King and Stephen Solomon