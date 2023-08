Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors

New Wave Arts presents Baudelaire's Passion by Henry Keen for a limited run (September 21-30, 2023) at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street, NYC featuring an international cast from Ukraine, Georgia, Russia, Siberia, Armenia, and the United States, led by Ukrainian actor, Eugene Beltukov, who plays Baudelaire in his American stage debut after fleeing the conflict to protect his family in 2022.

The cast includes Anna Nesterova, Elena Ouspenskaia, Gala Orlovskaya, Roman Freud, Lev Grzhonko, Carlo Maria Velardi, Badimir, Iryna Malygina, Zeyna Gagne, Karen Hakobian, Konstantin Osodoev, Kostiantyn Mischtschenko.

The story – taking a page out of Dante – focuses on Charles Baudelaire, 19th-Century French poet, now suffering in Purgatory as his soul is fought-over by Satan and Saint Peter who – in a series of flashbacks – examines his vices and virtues. This world premiere directed by Eduard Tolokonnikov with choreography by Eryc Taylor and an original score by Nate Sassoon and original artwork by Alfred Rechester.

Photo Credit: Zeyna Gagne