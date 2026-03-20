Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Ghost Light Theatre Company's HORSE GIRLS

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Go inside the rehearsal room for Ghost Light Theatre Company's first production of the 2026 season, Horse Girls, written by Jenny Rachel Weiner and directed by Keeley Dunn Heagerty. Check out the photos below!

Twelve-year-old Ashleigh rules the Lady Jean Ladies, South Florida’s most exclusive horse club. News that her family’s stables are being sold and their horses killed for meat throws the Ladies into crisis in this dark comedy of middle school deception and lies. Horse Girls is a play about pre-teens: their obsessions, their insecurities and their desperate need to find a place in the world.

Horse Girls features Gabriella Anifantis, Madyson Hearsh, Kristina Silva, Abby Mulligan, Fallon Goldsmith, Jess Jaffe, and Hannah Wu. Catherine Luckenbach and Michela Richards are the swings. All rehearsal and promotional photography provided by Avery L. Ingvarson.

Ghost Light Theatre Company has illuminated New York’s theatrical landscape with up and coming artists. At Ghost Light, we aim to support emerging artists by providing resources for them to actualize their work. Since our founding in 2022, we’ve felt fortunate to bring forth several mainstage productions, workshops of developing plays, and various pop-up fundraisers across NYC; partnering with several landmark institutions such as: The Tank NYC, New York City Center Studios, SoHo Playhouse, and The John DeSotelle Acting Studio.