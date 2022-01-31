Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival

Check out photos from rehearsal for A PLACE FOR US by Anthony Laura, as part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival.

When a young and mysterious woman enters the home of a couple and their teenage daughter, she refuses to leave and claims it is her house. Everyone is effected, but why won't they ask her to leave?

Featuring Raina Silver, Madison Murrah, Emerson Buchholz, and Donna White. Performing February 8 - 18 at 312 West 36th Street. Visit chaintheater.org for tickets.

Face to Face Films was created in order to focus on smaller stories about real people. It's the hope of artistic director, Anthony Laura and his ensemble of artists to take stories about people that are not regularly understood and give them a voice.

Photo Credit: Dan Lane Williams