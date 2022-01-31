Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival

pixeltracker

Performances run February 8 – 18 at 312 West 36th Street.

Jan. 31, 2022  

Check out photos from rehearsal for A PLACE FOR US by Anthony Laura, as part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival.

When a young and mysterious woman enters the home of a couple and their teenage daughter, she refuses to leave and claims it is her house. Everyone is effected, but why won't they ask her to leave?

Featuring Raina Silver, Madison Murrah, Emerson Buchholz, and Donna White. Performing February 8 - 18 at 312 West 36th Street. Visit chaintheater.org for tickets.

Face to Face Films was created in order to focus on smaller stories about real people. It's the hope of artistic director, Anthony Laura and his ensemble of artists to take stories about people that are not regularly understood and give them a voice.

Photo Credit: Dan Lane Williams

Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival

Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival

Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival

Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival

Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival

Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival

Photos: In Rehearsal For A PLACE FOR US By Anthony Laura as Part of the Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jagged Little Pill Unisex Hand Tee
Jagged Little Pill Unisex Hand Tee
Summer Logo Hat
Summer Logo Hat
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to St. Louis in March
  • Metro Theater Company to Present LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET Starring Denise Thimes
  • DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Kicks Off 2022 Tour January 30
  • Pulitzer Arts Foundation to Present ASSEMBLY REQUIRED