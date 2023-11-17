Photos: Group.BR Presents BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS

BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The Tank.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December  Photo 2 A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December 
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project Photo 3 The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project
Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart Photo 4 Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

GROUP DOT BR has released photos from the world premiere production of BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS, directed by Enrique Pardo.

BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The Tank (312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Thursday, November 16 and continue through Monday, November 20. Opening Night is Thursday, November 16 (7 p.m.).  Tickets are $25 and available at Click Here

In Backlash to Brazilian Happiness, Debora Balardini  (Inside the Wild Heart, Group.Br) delivers a poignant solo performance, offering a unique perspective as a Brazilian-American multiracial woman navigating life in the United States. Drawing subtle inspiration from the mythological character Medea, her portrayal illuminates the inner struggles faced by a survivor of sexual abuse and societal judgments, who grapples with the pervasive feeling of being deemed 'not enough.' Through a captivating blend of movement, voice, and text, Balardini's performance serves as a powerful ode to the resilience of women, echoing the timeless themes of transformation and empowerment found in the myth of Medea, as they continually shape, deconstruct, and rebuild their identities. 

The production features lighting design by Matthew Puzzelich and Tatiana Birenbaum  is the stage manager. Voice and sound work assisted by Jonathan Hart Makwaia.

BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS plays Thursday - Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and are now available online at Click Here. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance. Running Time: 75 minutes  www.group.br.com




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Lebanese-American Tenor Amine Hachem to Return to NYC With a New Holiday Concert in in Mer Photo
Lebanese-American Tenor Amine Hachem to Return to NYC With a New Holiday Concert in in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

On Friday, December 15, celebrated Lebanese-American tenor Amine Hachem will return to the NYC concert stage with a one-night-only holiday musical event, “Christmas With Amine Hachem: A Global Musical Tale” at 7:30PM in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

2
The Usual Rejects Invite You To A Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST Photo
The Usual Rejects Invite You To A Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST

Prepare for an intergalactic extravaganza as the sold-out sensation, The Usual Rejects make a triumphant return, ready to pay homage to the '99 Science Fiction Parody classic, Galaxy Quest! Immerse yourself in a pre-show Galaxy Quest Convention experience, followed by a stellar Stage Parody Show.

3
The Usual Rejects to Present Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST Photo
The Usual Rejects to Present Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST

Join The Usual Rejects for a two-night fan event celebrating the sci-fi parody classic, Galaxy Quest. Immerse yourself in a pre-show convention experience, followed by a stellar stage parody show.

4
A Is For to Present ALL IT TAKES IS ONE ACT Playwriting Festival PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL Photo
A Is For to Present ALL IT TAKES IS ONE ACT Playwriting Festival PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

The A is For Playwriting Contest and ONE ACT Festival engages playwrights who support abortion rights and reproductive justice. Tickets are on sale for the 3rd annual festival featuring readings of the winning plays at Signature Theatre in NYC on Dec 9-10.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (11/21-11/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (12/02-12/02)
8Xbet in Off-Off-Broadway 8Xbet
8Xbet (6/12-6/12)
The Lady Fortune in Off-Off-Broadway The Lady Fortune
Corpus Christi Church (11/19-11/19)
Fertile Ground New Works Showcase: December in Off-Off-Broadway Fertile Ground New Works Showcase: December
Green Space (12/10-12/10)
In The Eye of a Dream in Off-Off-Broadway In The Eye of a Dream
Theaterlab (11/09-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You