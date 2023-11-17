Photos: Group.BR Presents BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS

GROUP DOT BR has released photos from the world premiere production of BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS, directed by Enrique Pardo.

BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The Tank (312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Thursday, November 16 and continue through Monday, November 20. Opening Night is Thursday, November 16 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and available at Click Here.

In Backlash to Brazilian Happiness, Debora Balardini (Inside the Wild Heart, Group.Br) delivers a poignant solo performance, offering a unique perspective as a Brazilian-American multiracial woman navigating life in the United States. Drawing subtle inspiration from the mythological character Medea, her portrayal illuminates the inner struggles faced by a survivor of sexual abuse and societal judgments, who grapples with the pervasive feeling of being deemed 'not enough.' Through a captivating blend of movement, voice, and text, Balardini's performance serves as a powerful ode to the resilience of women, echoing the timeless themes of transformation and empowerment found in the myth of Medea, as they continually shape, deconstruct, and rebuild their identities.

The production features lighting design by Matthew Puzzelich and Tatiana Birenbaum is the stage manager. Voice and sound work assisted by Jonathan Hart Makwaia.

BACKLASH TO BRAZILIAN HAPPINESS plays Thursday - Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and are now available online at Click Here. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance. Running Time: 75 minutes www.group.br.com