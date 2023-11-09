Photos: Get a First Look at FLAWLESS at Theater for the New City

Flawless, a tale of enchantment, a new play by Robin Goldfin about the brutal effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia on one family, is running now through November 26 at Theater for the New City in New York City.

Recently retired Clinical Professor of Writing in New York University’s Liberal Studies Program, Goldfin adapted Flawless from an award-winning essay “My Father/My Husband” by Canadian academic and author Dr. David J. Lawless (d. 2015), who was President of St. Francis Xavier University (Nova Scotia), and President of St. Mary’s University (Calgary) until his retirement in 1999.

Ed Chemaly directs a cast of seven, including David Carson*, Page Clements*, Hannah Dillenbeck, Ricardo Gomez, Deanna Henson*, John Lampe*, and Hana Lauer. Flawless will be staged for twelve performances from November 9-26, 2023, at Theater for the News City, 155 First Avenue, New York, NY 10003. *Appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association. AEA Showcase.

Flawless is staged with dance and movement by Laurie DeVito, live music composed and performed by Oren Neiman on the guitar, and Patricia Santos on the cello.

A family's youngest daughter takes center stage as her father cares for his wife of over 50 years, who now has Alzheimer’s. Witnessing the relentless repetition of the disease and the extraordinary patience and unwavering commitment of her father’s love, Estella struggles to accept her mother as she is now. While recalling her mother's former vitality, a world view emanates, and we see the same couple in their first year of marriage, filled with light and hope for the future. She moves through time and space to learn the flickering power of memory, and to remember what is important when the mother she loves cannot.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia affect all family members, but in different ways. The original award-winning essay by David J. Lawless includes actual conversations Lawless experienced with his wife in the last year of her life, and those conversations are recreated in this stage adaptation,” said director Ed Chemaly. “Dramatized by a brilliant cast of performers to capture the heartache of these gut-wrenching diseases, Flawless is ultimately about the importance of memory, and the beauty and enduring nature of love.”

Performances for Flawless are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, plus a special Thanksgiving Eve performance on Wednesday, November 22 at 8:00pm. There is no performance on Thanksgiving Day.

Ticket Prices are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.

The runtime is two hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Photo credit: Paul Siebold