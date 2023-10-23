Photos: GRIND By Z. Quinn Reynolds Comes to spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre

Performed at their tiny baby black box theatre near the Gowanus Canal. The show offers an intimate and immersive theater experience.
Following the huge success of MAROONED!, a unique play experience where the audience was embedded on a desert island while turtle races, sword fights, beheadings and intimate scenes took place mere inches away, and among sold out performances of ANONYMOUS, wherein the audience sits quietly embedded at an Addicts Anonymous meeting while drama erupts around them, spit&vigor returns to their tiny baby blackbox theatre and their innovative form of what they call “embedded theater” - theater where the audience is embedded in the action but not expected to participate beyond bringing their energy and attention to the space - to bring you the NYC premiere of Z.
Quinn Reynolds’ GRIND. This intense and chaotic production brings you to a room in the middle of nowhere, in a dystopic reality where young people who don't achieve a vague level of accomplishment by a predetermined date are ground up into sausage meat and fed to the population. You sit and wait with these doomed underachievers - when some unexpected visitors come to blow things up - literally.
From the acclaimed site-specific company that brought In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church (called “wrenching and visually eloquent” by The New York Times) and Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre (“tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it” - Vulture), GRIND places the audience in a desolate room in the middle of nowhere, making you a fly on the wall as you wait with the group for their almost certain death. Theater company spit&vigor brings their ingenuity and skill to transform their space into a place of hope, comradery, and (of course) drinks (at a suggested donation) - refreshments provided by spit&vigor.
The cast features Chloé Bell (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Silvana Carranza, Ryan DeSaulniers, Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Sarah Elizabeth Grace, and Nick Paradiso.
Directed and designed (costumes, props, and set) by Sara Fellini, Adam Belvo does fight choreography and Nick Thomas is producing. Emily Bubeck is stage manager.
Seating is extremely limited and performances are highly intense and close to the audience. For advance reservations, visit Click Here. Performances are ongoing monthly: Next Show November 10th 9:30pm. This exciting, site-specific production takes place at spit&vigor's tiny baby black box theater (58 Second Ave BROOKLYN, NY 11211, Studio 5818).
Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben
Silvana Carranza
Chloe Bell
Nick Paradiso
Ryan Desaulniers, Sarah Elizabeth Grace & Sara Fellini
Chloe Bell
Sarah Elizabeth Grace & Sara Fellini
Ryan Desaulniers
