Photos: First Look at WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? at the Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors

Corruption ... Espionage ... Combat ... on campus? Professors can fight dirty. Laurie Rae Waugh will present another exciting work by the late Irving A Greenfield. WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? opens at the Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors complex, 314 W 54th St, New York City.

See photos below!

Running Opening November 2, and running through Sunday, November 13. Wednesday thru Saturday @ 8pm and Sunday @ 3pm; Tickets $20 cash at the door. Reservations: (212) 581-3044. Amanda Cannon, Michael Bordwell, Vicky Gitre, Ben Guralnik, Rooki Tiwari, Manny Rey, Alan Charney and Ken Coughlin star in a spirited dramedy centering on English Professor Walter Knight. Seems the chair of the English Department wants to get rid of the good professor. She enlists the aid of her lover ... and the rest of the department! Walter, however, has other ideas. As the most famous and published author in the entire department, he has friends of his own. Watch the sparks fly before class is dismissed.