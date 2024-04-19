Photos: First Look at STUPID BORING STRAIGHT PEOPLE at the Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What do you think your friends think you think of them? Stupid Boring Straight People, presented at The Players Theatre through April 21st, will leave you questioning your relationship dynamics (and your priorities within them). Written by rising talent Seth Barnes (The Pimple Play) and directed by Elena Cramer, this new play packs a relatable punch.

Stupid Boring Straight People follows four couples, played by the same two actors, at different stages of their relationships. A play for anyone who has felt adrift at a party, drowned in a dead-end day job, or been caught in a maelstrom of inside jokes, Stupid Boring Straight People interrogates the social bureaucracy between friendships and romance, the found families and social structures we build in our lives, and the relationships we cling to when it’s time to move on.

Stupid Boring Straight People runs as a limited engagement April 4th - April 21st at The Players Theatre on MacDougal St.

The creative team includes Ren Orth as scenic and lighting designer, Emily Prust as costume designer, Brooke Halvorsen as stage manager, and Amanda Spencer and Emily Farebrother as marketing managers. Kelly Lamor Wilson (A Man Called Otto, Billy Porter’s Anything’s Possible) serves as executive producer.

Photo Credit: Nina Goodheart Photography