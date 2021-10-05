Photos: First Look At World Premiere Site-Specific Production BACK & FORTH

Super Secret Arts has released a first look at production photos for the world premiere site-specific production Back & Forth.

A new play written by Richard Hollman, Back & Forth will be performed in Central Park's East Meadow, hidden among your everyday park-goes. Featuring two actors, two gloves, a baseball, and an audience equipped with headphones to observe and eavesdrop at their leisure, Back & Forth will play its game of catch over three weekends this fall, beginning this Thursday, October 7, with an official Opening Night on Sunday, October 10.

It's just a conversation until you catch on. Back & Forth is the story of two old friends reuniting for the first time since a forced period of extended social isolation (yes, that period of social isolation) and discovering that despite having felt basically immobile for the past 18 months, quite a lot has changed.

Audience members will receive an email 24 hours before their performance telling them where to enter the park and how to recognize the house manager, who will advise them on how to tune in to the show and where they may want to sit, though ultimately the audience will decide how they want to observe this particular game of catch.

Directed by Katie Young, the cast of Back & Forth features Richard Hollman and Chris Roberti. The Production Stage Manager is Helen Thornton.

The show will play the following schedule: Thursday, October 7 - Sunday, October 10, at 5:30pm; Thursday, October 14 - Sunday, October 17, at 5:30pm; and Thursday, October 21 - Sunday, October 24 at 5:00pm. For tickets, priced at $25, and more information, please visit SuperSecretArts.com