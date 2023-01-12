Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE DOG SHOW At The Players Theatre

Performances run January 12-29, Thursday-Saturday 7pm, Sunday 3pm.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Ivan Faute's new play The Dog Show opens at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village on January 12. The production is directed by longtime collaborator and Christina Ashby. The production is part of The Players Theatre Residency Program to offer theater artists opportunities to move their work out of development.

The Dog Show, explores memory, forgiveness, and storytelling, runs through January 29. Set in southeast Missouri on a small dog breeder's farm, the play focuses on the unraveling that occurs after the matriarch Pauline is institutionalized and son Alex comes home to discover why. As Alex pushes everyone to tell the truth about what has happened, the group must confront a past that can't be absolved by confession but must be confronted.

The cast features Cathy Carlton* as the family matriarch Pauline, in her return to the New York stage again after sojourns on the West Coast and New England, and Conor Murphy, from Los Angeles, plays Alex, Pauline's son. The cast also includes Barry Rowell, o-founder and co-artistic director of Peculiar Works Project, as patriarch Commodore, and newcomer Raimy O. Washington as Shawna.

The play, by award winning playwright Ivan Faute, will be directed by long-time collaborator Christina Rose Ashby, founding Artistic Director of Permafrost Theatre Collective. The show includes lighting design by Autum Casey and sound design by Sam Kaseta and is stage managed by Callie Stribling.

* These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Barry Rowell, Conor Murhpy, Raimy O Washington, Cathy Connor
Barry Rowell, Conor Murhpy, Raimy O Washington, Cathy Connor

Barry Rowell, Conor Murphy
Barry Rowell, Conor Murphy

Barry Rowell
Barry Rowell

Barry Rowell, Raimy O Washington
Barry Rowell, Raimy O Washington

Cathy Carlton
Cathy Carlton

Cathy Carlton, Conor Murphy
Cathy Carlton, Conor Murphy

Cathy Carlton, Raimy O Washington
Cathy Carlton, Raimy O Washington

Conor Murphy
Conor Murphy

Conor Murphy, Raimy O Washington
Conor Murphy, Raimy O Washington

Raimy O Washington, Conor Murphy, Cathy Carlton
Raimy O Washington, Conor Murphy, Cathy Carlton

Raimy O Washington
Raimy O Washington




