Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH

Macbeth will run through March 1, 2024.
Screwdriver Studios returns to The Players Theatre with Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Maximilian Johnsson's queer Spaghetti Western spin on Macbeth. See photos from the production below.
Lausell is one of this production’s recurring cast members alongside Meghan Lane, who plays the titular role of Macbeth, Joseph Bossé (Third Witch), and Maximilian Johnsson (Malcolm). New faces include Veroníca Baca (First Witch), Mbayo Jonathan Götz Bona (Banquo), Bonnie Christilaw (Ross), Bobby Crace (Duncan), Helen DePalo (Fleance), Sydney Holliday (Second Witch), Sarah Jack (Donalbain), Rachel Patrice (Macduff), JK Larkin (Lord Macduff), and Amber Weirssert (Lennox).
The original score of the production is composed by Daniel Lofaso which is accompanied by Sound Design by Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Lighting Design by Danielle Boss.
Photo Credit: Jacob de Guzman-Lawson/Shreya Sahai/Laura DePalo
Sydney Holliday, Veronica Baca and Joseph Boss
Jessica Lausell and Meghan Lane
Mbayo Jonathan G tz Bona and Meghan Lane
Rachel Patrice, Maximilian Johnsson and Bonnie Christilaw
Meghan Lane
Meghan Lane
Meghan Lane, Helen DePalo and Mbayo Jonathan G tz Bona
Sydney Holliday, Veronica Baca and Joseph Boss
Bonnie Christilaw and JK Larkin
Amber Weissert and Meghan Lane
Maximilian Johnsson and Sarah Jack
Mbayo Jonathan G tz Bona, Rachel Patrice, JK Larkin, Meghan Lane , Jessica Lausell, Maximilian Johnsson. Amber Weissert
Meghan Lane and Jessica Lausell
