Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH

Macbeth will run through March 1, 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK Photo 1 Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK
The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST Photo 2 The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST
Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 3 Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA
A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF Photo 4 A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF THE NIGHT At The Tank

Screwdriver Studios returns to The Players Theatre with Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Maximilian Johnsson's queer Spaghetti Western spin on Macbeth. See photos from the production below. 

Lausell is one of this production’s recurring cast members alongside Meghan Lane, who plays the titular role of Macbeth, Joseph Bossé (Third Witch), and Maximilian Johnsson (Malcolm). New faces include Veroníca Baca (First Witch), Mbayo Jonathan Götz Bona (Banquo), Bonnie Christilaw (Ross), Bobby Crace (Duncan), Helen DePalo (Fleance), Sydney Holliday (Second Witch), Sarah Jack (Donalbain), Rachel Patrice (Macduff), JK Larkin (Lord Macduff), and Amber Weirssert (Lennox). 

The original score of the production is composed by Daniel Lofaso which is accompanied by Sound Design by Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Lighting Design by Danielle Boss.

Photo Credit: Jacob de Guzman-Lawson/Shreya Sahai/Laura DePalo

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Sydney Holliday, Veronica Baca and Joseph Boss

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Jessica Lausell and Meghan Lane

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Mbayo Jonathan G tz Bona and Meghan Lane

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Rachel Patrice, Maximilian Johnsson and Bonnie Christilaw

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Meghan Lane

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Meghan Lane

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Meghan Lane, Helen DePalo and Mbayo Jonathan G tz Bona

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Sydney Holliday, Veronica Baca and Joseph Boss

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Bonnie Christilaw and JK Larkin

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Amber Weissert and Meghan Lane

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Maximilian Johnsson and Sarah Jack 

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Mbayo Jonathan G tz Bona, Rachel Patrice, JK Larkin, Meghan Lane , Jessica Lausell, Maximilian Johnsson. Amber Weissert 

Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH
Meghan Lane and Jessica Lausell




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Teatro SEA Announces Exciting 2024 Winter/Spring SEAson Featuring A Tour To Prominent NYC Photo
Teatro SEA Announces Exciting 2024 Winter/Spring SEAson Featuring A Tour To Prominent NYC Latino Theaters

Teatro SEA, the forefront Latine children's theater, will unveil its Winter/Spring 2024 SEAson, promising a diverse array of bilingual performances, and cabaret nights designed for audiences of all ages.

2
The Cherry Orchard Festival Presents The New York Premiere Of ADDRESS UNKNOWN Photo
The Cherry Orchard Festival Presents The New York Premiere Of ADDRESS UNKNOWN

The Cherry Orchard Festival presents the New York premiere of ADDRESS UNKNOWN, a play starring Evgeny Kissin and Thomas Hampson, based on the anti-fascist novel by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor. The performance will take place on April 17, 2024 at The Town Hall in New York City. Tickets are available now.

3
First Single Strong Enough From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released N Photo
First Single 'Strong Enough' From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released Next Week

The musical Distant Thunder, written by Lynne Taylor-Corbett & Shaun Taylor-Corbett, with music and lyrics by Chris Wiseman, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, will release its first of three singles on February 12, 2024. Learn more about where you can listen to the song here!

4
PHAEDRAS LOVE Announced At Lenfest Center for the Arts Photo
PHAEDRA'S LOVE Announced At Lenfest Center for the Arts

Columbia University School of the Arts presents Phaedra's Love, a directing thesis production by current student Danica Selem, running February 22–25, 2024 at Lenfest Center for the Arts.

More Hot Stories For You

First Single 'Strong Enough' From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released Next WeekFirst Single 'Strong Enough' From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released Next Week
PHAEDRA'S LOVE Announced At Lenfest Center for the ArtsPHAEDRA'S LOVE Announced At Lenfest Center for the Arts
New York City Children's Theater to Present World Premiere of PINOCCHIO at Theatre RowNew York City Children's Theater to Present World Premiere of PINOCCHIO at Theatre Row
Tanna Frederick's HANYAK Comes to United Solo Festival Next MonthTanna Frederick's HANYAK Comes to United Solo Festival Next Month

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Piano Crossroads in Off-Off-Broadway Piano Crossroads
National Opera Center (2/12-2/12)Tracker
The New Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Jailbirds in Off-Off-Broadway Jailbirds
Chain Theater Company (2/09-2/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Second Chance in Off-Off-Broadway Second Chance
Chain Theater (2/09-2/17)
NEXT FALL in Off-Off-Broadway NEXT FALL
Morningside Players Theater Co. (2/01-2/18)
Inferno in Off-Off-Broadway Inferno
Theater 86 (2/01-4/27)
Stories to Get Us Through the Night: An Interactive Play in Off-Off-Broadway Stories to Get Us Through the Night: An Interactive Play
Brick Aux (2/16-2/25)
Pride House in Off-Off-Broadway Pride House
The Flea Theater (1/18-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You