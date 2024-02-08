Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH

Screwdriver Studios returns to The Players Theatre with Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Maximilian Johnsson's queer Spaghetti Western spin on Macbeth. See photos from the production below.

Lausell is one of this production’s recurring cast members alongside Meghan Lane, who plays the titular role of Macbeth, Joseph Bossé (Third Witch), and Maximilian Johnsson (Malcolm). New faces include Veroníca Baca (First Witch), Mbayo Jonathan Götz Bona (Banquo), Bonnie Christilaw (Ross), Bobby Crace (Duncan), Helen DePalo (Fleance), Sydney Holliday (Second Witch), Sarah Jack (Donalbain), Rachel Patrice (Macduff), JK Larkin (Lord Macduff), and Amber Weirssert (Lennox).

The original score of the production is composed by Daniel Lofaso which is accompanied by Sound Design by Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Lighting Design by Danielle Boss.