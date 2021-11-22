Photos: ERWARTUNG {EXPECTATION} Premieres At Ludlow House

In a multi-dimensional, immersive concert, baritone Timothy McDevitt and pianist Renate Rohlfing joined dancers Aliza Russel and Kayla Farrish to perform a diverse and uniquely curated recital of opera, art song, and American musical theatre repertoire. With selections ranging from Mozart and Beethoven, to Poulenc and Schoenberg, Kurt Weill and John Kander, ERWARTUNG {EXPECTATION} reflects the performers' consideration of nightlife and its vital role for both audience members and artists alike.

Staged specifically for the Velvet Room at Ludlow House, director George Miller and choreographer Rebecca Steinberg's innovative approach to the recital form showcased a discipline-colliding collaboration between voice, pianistic expression, site-specific scenic design, light, and dance - mourning what has been the loss of live performance during the Covid-19 pandemic, and celebrating its return as venues re-open, bringing artists and audiences together once again.

