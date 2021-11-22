Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: ERWARTUNG {EXPECTATION} Premieres At Ludlow House

ERWARTUNG {EXPECTATION} reflects the performers' consideration of nightlife and its vital role for both audience members and artists alike.

Nov. 22, 2021  

In a multi-dimensional, immersive concert, baritone Timothy McDevitt and pianist Renate Rohlfing joined dancers Aliza Russel and Kayla Farrish to perform a diverse and uniquely curated recital of opera, art song, and American musical theatre repertoire. With selections ranging from Mozart and Beethoven, to Poulenc and Schoenberg, Kurt Weill and John Kander, ERWARTUNG {EXPECTATION} reflects the performers' consideration of nightlife and its vital role for both audience members and artists alike.

Check out photos below!

Staged specifically for the Velvet Room at Ludlow House, director George Miller and choreographer Rebecca Steinberg's innovative approach to the recital form showcased a discipline-colliding collaboration between voice, pianistic expression, site-specific scenic design, light, and dance - mourning what has been the loss of live performance during the Covid-19 pandemic, and celebrating its return as venues re-open, bringing artists and audiences together once again.

Timothy McDevitt, Renate Rohlfing, & Aliza Russel

Kayla Farrish

Timothy McDevitt

Timothy McDevitt

Aliza Russel

Timothy McDevitt

Timothy McDevitt, Renate Rohlfing, & Aliza Russel

Timothy McDevitt & Kayla Farrish

Aliza Russel

Timothy McDevitt & Rente Rohlfing

Aliza Russel, Kayla Farrish, & Timothy McDevitt

Renate Rohlfing

Timothy McDevitt

Director George Miller, Aliza Russel, Pianist Renate Rohlfing, Timothy McDevitt, & Kayla Farrish


