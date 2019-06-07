Photo Flash: Vital Theatre Company and HIT Entertainment Present ANGELINA BALLERINA

Vital Theatre Company and HIT Entertainment's ANGELINA BALLERINA™ THE MUSICAL will continue performances at Theater at St. Jean on the Upper East Side of Manhattan from June 16 through August 18. The show, with book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo, music by Ben Morss, and direction and choreography by Sam Viverito, is based on the famous dancing mouseling and her friends created by Katharine Holabird and illustrated by Helen Craig.

Tickets start at $25.00 and can be purchased by visiting www.angelinamusical.com or calling (212) 579- 0528. The Theater at St. Jean is located at St. Jean Baptiste Church, 150 East 76th Street (just off Lexington Avenue). The musical is appropriate for children ages 2 to 7.



In Angelina Ballerina The Musical, Angelina and her friends, Alice, Gracie, AZ, Viki and their teacher, Ms. Mimi, are all aflutter - because a special guest is coming to visit Camembert Academy! Angelina and her friends perform dance of all types, including hip-hop, modern, Irish jig, and of course, ballet. The mouselings can't wait to show off their skills to their famous visitor, Serena Silvertail. Angelina is the most excited of all, but will she get the starring moment she hopes for? "Angelina Ballerina The Musical" is a family-friendly show that will have everyone dancing in the aisles!



Angelina Ballerina™, a beloved publishing property for close to three decades, is a little star with big dreams of becoming a prima ballerina. This feisty little mouse works hard to reach her goals and always learns from her mistakes along the way. When little kids share in Angelina's experiences they're inspired to go after their big dreams too. In addition to the critically acclaimed story books, created by Katharine Holabird and Helen Craig, Angelina Ballerina dances her way into the hearts of young audiences in the animated series, "Angelina Ballerina The Next Steps".

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You