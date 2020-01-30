Photo Flash: Opening Night First Look at BROCADE, a World Premiere Comedy Depicting Gay Life In 17 C. Venice

Theater for the New City (Crystal Field, Producing Artistic Director) presents The Xoregos Performing Company's Brocade, an intriguing world premiere comedy set in 17th Century Venice written by Robert E. DiNardo. Shela Xoregos directs a cast of six, including Ethelyn Friend*, Sarah Kebede-Fiedler, Carla Lewis*, Bennett Saltzman, Gene Santarelli*, and Jacob Silburn with violin excerpts performed by Laura Zawarski. Original music has been composed by Barbara Rottman. Twelve performances will be staged at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue in New York City from January 30-February 16, 2020. *Member, Actors' Equity Association. AEA Approved Showcase.

See photos below!

1615. Venice. A cosmopolitan city populated by people from many nations and predilections. Entwined in strange ways are the intriguing lives of a once notorious woman who now masquerades as a nun, a couturier who wears his own gowns, his brainy African lover, a mysterious Don Juan, a violin-playing novice and a 60-year-old virgin dressmaker. An unusual comedy with captivating twists, Brocade will amuse and surprise.

Tickets are $18. Students/Seniors are $15. Visit TheaterForTheNewCity.net.

Photo Credit: Hunter Canning Photography

Bennett Saltzman & Jacob Silburn

Jacob Silburn & Bennett Saltzman

Bennett Saltzman & Sarah Kebede-Fiedler

Jacob Silburn & Gene Santarelli

Gene Santarelli & Ethelyn Friend

Gene Santarelli & Ethelyn Friend

Ethelyn Friend & Carla Lewis

Carla Lewis, Ethelyn Friend, Gene Santarelli & Jacob Silburn

Jacob Silburn, Gene Santarelli, Ethelyn Friend & Carla Lewis

Ethelyn Friend, Bennett Saltzman & Jacob Silburn

Bennett Saltzman with Gene Santarelli, Ethelyn Friend, Jacob Silburn & Carla Lewis

Jacob Silburn, Bennett Saltzman, Carla Lewis & Ethelyn Friend





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You