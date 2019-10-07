Photo Flash: First Look at Art of Warr's PIZZA MAN

On Friday, October 4th Art of Warr productions celebrated the opening night of its production of Pizza Man by Darlene Craviotto at 13th Street Repertory Theater (50 W. 13th Street) in Manhattan.

Performing in rep with Stupid F**king Bird by Aaron Posner, Pizza Man stars Kate Adamy, Karl Kopczynski and Stephanie LaVardera.

Pizza Man, set on a hot summer evening as Julie Rodgers has had a bad day. Her boss made a pass at her that she rejected, so she got a pink slip with her check. Julie's broke and disillusioned, so she drinks and turns on the stereo full blast to make the pain go away. Then her roommate comes home in the midst of an eating frenzy; her boyfriend has gone back to his wife, so Alice has turned to food to forget. Julie suggests another way to vent their man-caused frustrations: they should pick a guy, any guy... and take advantage of him. Men have been doing it for years; why can't a woman try it? Enter a pizza deliveryman who agrees to come in and share a beer with them...

Pizza Man runs through October 27, 2019.

Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll



Kate Adamy and Stephanie Lavardera

Kate Adamy and Stephanie Lavardera

Kate Adamy

Stephanie Lavardera

Karl Kopczynski with Kate Adamy and Stephanie Lavardera





