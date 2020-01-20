Photo Flash: Ari Brand's SCENES FROM CHILDHOOD at the Theater at the 14th Street Y

Scenes From Childhood, a new play by Ari Brand (My Name Is Asher Lev, Fosse/Verdon, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) now playing at the Theater at the 14th Street Y through January 25. Set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis in New York City, Scenes from Childhood tells the story of a young actor who pieces together the life and death of his father, a concert pianist. Spanning both the 1980's and present-day New York, this theatrical memoir asks: Who gets to tell your story?

Tickets: 14streety.org/scenesfromchildhood

Developed through LABA: A Laboratory for Jewish Culture in 2018, Scenes from Childhood is Brand's first play. This play will be presented by LABA Second Stage, a program of the 14th Street Y.

The cast includes Ari Brand* (My Name Is Asher Lev, Fosse/Verdon, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Mark Nelson* (Picasso at the Lapine Agile, Obie award; My Name Is Asher Lev, Lucille Lortel Nomination; Angels in America on Broadway), Nancy Bleemer, Ian Unterman*, John Carhart*, Ann Dang, Theo Lawrie and Owen Lawrie.

Scenes from Childhood is directed by Eugenia Manwelyan and assistant directed by Danica Selem, who also serves as the production designer. The creative team includes Bessie award winning lighting designer Kryssy Wright, scenic and props designer, Thanh Nguyen, video and sound designer, Joshua Lombard, costume designer, Debbi Hobson, and stage manager, Hanako Rodriguez*.

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association





