Peter Michael Marino's DESPERATELY SEEKING THE EXIT Special Performance at Inwood Art Works Studio

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In 2007, American actor and playwright Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the film "Desperately Seeking Susan," featuring the hot songs of Blondie. It opened on London's West End ... and closed a month later. Whoops!

This comical solo roller coaster ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made, and unmade. From hatching the idea to deals with MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna - all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night and beyond.

The performance is a special live reading of the solo show for UP Theater Company, and features rarely seen footage from the London production and (spoiler alert) Tokyo production. The free, 90-minute event will take place on Friday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Inwood Art Works Studio. Reservations are required.

Peter Michael Marino

(Writer/Performer) is a NYC-based writer, producer, performer, and educator whose work has been seen on five continents. He's the creator of the long-running, critically acclaimed, interactive family comedy 'Show Up, Kids!' Pete is currently running his epic, tabletop sci-fi adventure, 'Planet of the Grapes' which debuted at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, receiving a Malcolm Hardee Comedy Award nomination and a slew of 4-star reviews. He is also the Associate Producer of the 2027 New York Belly Dance Festival this March. He collaborated with (the former) Washington National Opera & The Kennedy Center on several educational videos and live stage shows. He created the role of 'Keeper' in MoonRise circus which played in Brooklyn and Times Square for over 2 years. Pete originated the role of bad guy Joules Volter in the immersive Off-Broadway hit Pip's Island. He appeared in STOMP for five years off-Broadway and on tour. www.petermmarino.com

John Clancy (Original Direction) is an Obie Award-winning director, playwright, and a partner in Clancy Productions, an acclaimed international theatrical touring and production company. He is the founding Artistic Director of The Present Company and a founding Artistic Director of The New York International Fringe Festival. He has directed six Scotsman Fringe First winning productions at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, including Americana Absurdum (Brian Parks), Cincinnati (Don Nigro), Horse Country (C.J. Hopkins), screwmachine/eycandy (C.J. Hopkins) and his own Fatboy. Both Horse Country and Cincinnati went on to win The Best of the Fringe Award at the Adelaide Fringe in 2004. In 2002 he received a Glasgow Herald Angel for excellence in direction at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. John was awarded The New York Magazine Award in 1997 for 'creativity, enterprise and vision.'

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 07 Hrs 28 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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