Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents ICEBREAKER SERIES: THE RE-EDUCATION OF FERNANDO MORALES

Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents, The Icebreaker Series; an event dedicated to presenting new works in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The Collective will present works that span the far reaches of storytelling through theatre and music (sometimes both) while commenting on the human experience.

The Collective would like you to join for a full-length reading of

"The Re-Education of Fernando Morales" by Justin P. Lopez

When his family sends him away to "fix" him, Fernando Morales becomes split between the past, present, and future. Surrounded by flashes of electricity and Mozart's Requiem in D Minor, he must search through time for some way to save himself. Will he succeed, or is the Requiem for him?

Directed by: Jimena Herrero. Cast: Anthony Ruiz, Jr., Daniel Colón, Lucas Hernandez, Chris Morrell, Timothy Nolan, Elena Kobylina, Manuel Calderón, Sam Brandano.

October 18th, 5:00pm EST. Live online. Zoom Meeting link will be posted on Facebook and Instagram. Admission is Pay-What-You-Can or become a member of their Patreon.

To find out more about The Collective, please visit their website.

