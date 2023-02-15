Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

POWERLINE ROAD, A New Neo-Noir Musical, Announces Full Cast And Creative Team

The cast includes Maggie Bera, Alex DeLeo, Cedrick Ekra, and more.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Theatre Now has announced the full company of Powerline Road, a dark new neo-noir musical opening next month. Performances will run from March 17th to April 1st at the Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY 502 W 53rd St. Tickets start at $25, with two performances that are pay-what-you-can, and are available for purchase at www.tnny.org or by calling 855-254-7469.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Michael Finke, Powerline Road follows the stories of four Floridians over the course of 24 hours as they discover what it means to take power into their own hands. There's Rachel (an affluent housewife on the run), Jacob (an up-and-coming campaign press secretary), David (a newly released convict), and Karen (a part-time Wendy's cashier/full-time Twitter troll). These disparate characters face multiple threats ranging from the twisted world of social media to the corruption of the private prison industrial complex, in intersecting stories driven by choral narration and a synth-based pop rock score.

The cast includes Maggie Bera, Alex DeLeo, Cedrick Ekra, Elisa Galindez, Megan Koumis, Caroline Lellouche, Blake Price, and Jonny Rouse. The production is directed by Michael Bello, with musical direction by Jonathon Lynch and choreography by Kaitlyn Frank. Joining them are scenic designer Ezekiel Clare, costume designer Antonio Consuegra, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Josh Liebert, projection designer Ryan Belock, orchestrator Alexander Sage Owen, and fight director and intimacy coordinator Rick Sordelet. Casting was done by Erik Schark.

"POWERLINE ROAD is a dark, suspenseful tale of power- who has it, who wants it, and what people are willing to do to get it," says Theatre Now's Artistic Director, Thomas Morrissey. "We've been watching the show as it develops in our Musical Writers Lab, and we're pleased to be able to bring it to audiences for the first time."

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long- form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Theatre Now bridges the gap between early readings and fully produced theatrical runs by offering staged and performed developmental productions to pieces that are ready to live on their feet. They strive for continuity and growth in their production process by collaborating with artists on story development through song and dialogue and focusing on their prospective audience. For more information, visit tnny.org.




