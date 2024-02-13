PLEASE CLAP Comedy/Theatre Festival is Coming to The Tank

Most Unwanted Productions will present Please Clap, a festival that challenges preconceptions and leaves audiences asking, "Is this a groundbreaking comedy experiment or just a couple of people winging it?"

The festival will take place at The Tank in New York City from February 16-17, 2023, and will feature a lineup of comedy acts, theater performances, and genre-bending experiences. Highlights include:​​​​​​​

Your Best Odd Girl Out

(February 16 at 7:00 PM): Your Best Odd Girl Out returns with a one night only late night special! Hosted by the incredibly charismatic lesbian enthusiast and Sapphic performance artist, Adrian Collins, LATE NIGHT WITH ODD GIRL is the hottest show in town. Yep, our beloved Odd Girl is back, and boy does she have News! Gossip! Current events! Heartwarming segments! and Special Guests galore!

Oops! All Oscar Monologues

(February 16 at 9:30 PM): Over a dozen comedians do the 5-minute monologue they would do if they hosted the Oscars. And somehow this will still be less than half the length of the actual Oscars. Hosted by Chandler Dean (West Wing Writers, Abolish Everything)

One in Four by Elle Meerovich

(Reading) (February 17 at 3:00 PM): A 2017 Capital Fringe "Best of the Fringe" pick, One in Four is a play about four roommates: each one is an alien, and each one believes the other three to be regular degular humans. As the play unfolds, the four contort themselves into increasingly fraught emotional and physical positions to prevent being unmasked as extraterrestrial -- and they learn very little about themselves in the process.

PLEASE by Gabi Shiner

(February 17 at 7:00 PM): Fresh off a sold out debut, PLEASE is a half hour of genre-spanning musical comedy from comedian/musician Gabi Shiner (Reductress, Brooklyn Comedy Collective). These songs about family and related atrocities cover all the greatest hits of your young life. Perfect for fans of 70s piano pop, tight choreo, and spilling secrets at family reunions.

The Spaghetti Variable

(Work-In-Progress) by Mitchell Ashe (February 17 at 9:30 PM): Eating your favorite food as hot and as fast as possible increases its savoriness, and thus increases its potential for an emotional energy release. A scientist attempts to prove this theory.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.thetanknyc.org