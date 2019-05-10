PIZZA MAN Comes To The Producers Club May 30

Craftswomanship Productions presents "Pizza Man", Darlene Craviotto's prescient dark comedy, at the Producers Club Sonnet Theater starting Thursday May 30th. The cast features Shira Hadad, Raquel Gomez and Lucas Niedzialkowski. Daniél Cohen directs.

Julie has just been fired from yet another job for refusing her boss's advances. She plans to drown her sorrows in all the alcohol she can find around her apartment. Her roommate Alice arrives with another sad story about her married boyfriend having decided to go back to his wife. Alice prefers to forget her problems by putting back the weight she lost to please her boyfriend. Then Julie has a revelation as to how they can both get even with sexist, misogynistic men who have no qualm about hurting women when it suits their agendas. They will pick a guy, any guy to take advantage of. Enter a tall, attractive pizza delivery man.

Written in 1982, "Pizza Man" was produced at Call Board Theater and Richmond Theater in Los Angeles and won the L.A. Dramatists Award and Dramalogue Award as Best New Play of the season. Darlene Craviotto's screenplays have been produced for television and film including Angel Dust for NBC. Squanto, A Warrior's Tale released by Walt Disney Studios and Love Never Silent for NBC which won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Special and garnered an Emmy nomination for Ms. Craviotto. "Pizza Man" remains especially current in view of today's Me Too Movement.

Among Shira Hadad's credits include productions of 39 Steps, Maids of Honor and the title role in Lysistrata. Raquel Gomez has been seen in productions of Vagina Monologues, Den of Thieves and The Maids. Lucas Niedzialkowski has had leads in Agamemnon,Acrobats (Secret Theatre), Medicine (Manhattan Rep) and Park Your Problems (Davenport Theatre). On TV he's had roles in Madam Secretary and Gotham.

Daniél Cohen is a director, dramaturg, playwright and performer. He's directed productions of Hamlet, Our Shtick (which he also wrote) and Cyrano de Bergerac at New York University. He has interned at Atlantic Theater Company and Michael Mailer Films. He was the assistant to the director for the Drama League Gala Honoring Steve Martin and performed in the Playwrights Horizons Gala Honoring Bob Moss.

"Pizza Man" will open at Producers Club in the Sonnet Theater (358 W. 44th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues) on Thursday May 30th at 7:30PM. The performance schedule is Thursday May 30, Friday May 31 and Saturday June 1 at 7:30PM with a matinee on Sunday June 2 at 2PM. Tickets are $15 plus surcharge and can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pizza-man-tickets-60728896765?aff=eivtefrndutm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=evitefrnd&utm_term=eventimage.





