PIANOS, STRINGS, & OTHER THINGS Announced At The DiMenna Center

"Color is the keyboard, the eyes are the harmonies, the soul is the piano with many strings." - Wassily Kandinsky

Composers Concordance presents 'Pianos, Strings, & Other Things' on Saturday, September 28th at 8pm at The DiMenna Center - Mary Flagler Cary Hall. The program features a broad palette of contemporary compositional styles for piano with string orchestra. Acclaimed pianists Steven Beck, Matt Herskowitz, and Mark Kostabi join the CompCord String Orchestra, to perform compositions by Dan Cooper, Matt Herskowitz, Peter Jarvis, Mark Kostabi, Arkady Leytush, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, and Dave Soldier.

CompCord String Orchestra: Philip Payton, Lynn Bechtold, Mioi Takeda, Adrianne Munden-Dixon, Dan Auerbach, Denise Stillwell, Whitney LaGrange - violin; Brian Thompson, Arman Alpyspaev - viola; Talia Dicker, Brian Sanders - cello; Evan Runyon - bass; Arkady Leytush - conductor.

The DiMenna Center - Mary Flagler Cary Hall

450 W 37th St, NYC 10018

$20 General Admission

$15 Early Bird Tickets

