PHAEDRA'S LOVE Announced At Lenfest Center for the Arts

In Phaedra, a seemingly joyous birthday celebration descends into a harrowing tale of passion, delusion, domination, and the tangled webs of human brutality.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Columbia University School of the Arts presents Phaedra's Love, a directing thesis production by current student Danica Selem.

Experience the haunting intensity of Sarah Kane's Phaedra's Love, a gripping theatrical masterpiece that flips inside out the very abject nature of the most elemental epitome of human relations–a family. In Kane's blunt and vulgar adaptation of Seneca's Phaedra, a seemingly joyous birthday celebration descends into a harrowing tale of passion, delusion, domination, and the tangled webs of human brutality.

Featuring Ben Milliken, Ino Badanjak, Charlotte Peartree Moon, and Sean Hoagland.

The Production Team includes Director Danica Selem, Assistant Director Emma Denson, Line Producer Ruby Wang, Production Stage Manager Hannah Yankowitz, Assistant Stage Manager Emily Wasenda, Dramaturg Siting Yang, Scenic Designer Kate Chen, Sound, Designer Liam Bellman-Sharpe, Lighting Designer Shane Hennessy, Costume Designer Nuzzi Li, Props Designer Jacqueline Brockel, Company Manager Jared Harbour, Video Designer Vivienne Shaw, Graphic Designer Bernardo Garcia Valencia, and Intimacy and Fight Director Jacqueline A. Holloway


ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Danica Selem is a theater director and filmmaker with a background in architecture, education and performance. Born in Split, Croatia, Danica is the founder of Bodies Intersect Buildings, a working group exploring the intersection of architecture, performance art, and ecology. Danica spent three years as a Visiting Professor at Cornell University's Department of Architecture. Her teaching and self-designed seminars, including Body, Space and the In Between and Spatial Choreography, emphasized the social and political dimensions of spatial design and the interplay of architecture with theater. Her work has been supported by Cornell University, LMCC, and Columbia University, and has been showcased at venues such as Pioneer Works, IPADÉ - A Prelude to the Shed, AIA, Dixon Place, and Theater at the 14 Y.

Danica holds a BA in Architecture and Urban design from the University of Zagreb, an MA in Architecture from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, and she is nearing the completion of her MFA in Theater Directing at Columbia University.




PHAEDRA'S LOVE Announced At Lenfest Center for the Arts
Recommended For You