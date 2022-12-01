Out Of The Box Theatrics to Present RED EYES Staged Reading in December

Out of the Box Theatrics and Jennifer Campos Productions will present a staged reading of RED EYES by Michael León on Monday, December 12, available for in person or livestream viewing.

For Carlos, sexual desires come with terrifying results -- the visions of a haunting Red-Eyed figure. After a surprising blowout at the grocery store prompts his fiance to put their wedding on hold, Carlos unwillingly seeks help for his volatile outburst. As he takes a journey backward, Carlos unlocks repressed memories of toxic masculinity, childhood trauma, and insurmountable grief.

Directed by Jorge Donoso, RED EYES stars Reynaldo Piniella (Trouble in Mind on Broadway), Zuleyma Guevara (La Ruta with Working Theatre, Quail with Clubbed Thumb), Camila Pérez Santiago (Carla's Quince), Nate Betancourt (Drunk Shakespeare, Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle), and Maribel Martinez (Shakespeare in the Park's Julius Caesar). RED EYES will be presented Monday, December 12 at 7:15pm at Theatre 71 (152 West 71st Street New York, NY 10023). Tickets are $12.50 for in person seating or $15 for live-streaming access at www.ootbtheatrics.com.

Michael León

(pictured) is a playwright and filmmaker. His play The Cubans had its world premiere at Miami New Drama. During the pandemic, he co-created an immersive virtual play, Carla's Quince (Drama League Nomination), which aimed at mobilizing the Latinx vote. He's worked with various theater companies such as Steppenwolf Theater, LAByrinth Theater, INTAR, IATI Theater, and more. His short film Crabs in a Barrel is an HBO Latinx Short Film Competition winner. Recipient of The Sundance Institute Comedy and Latiné Fellowship and part of the 2022 Directors and Screenwriters Lab. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild, INTAR Unit 52, and LAByrinth Intensive Ensemble. He is a graduate of Florida International University and the Atlantic Theater School.

Jorge Donoso's acting credits include Off-Broadway: At the Wedding (Lincoln Center/LCT3), Baby, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Out of the Box Theatrics). New York Theater: Twelfth Night, The Seagull (Columbia Stages); 48Hours in... El Bronx (Harlem9/Pregones); Carla's Quince. Regional: Buyer & Cellar, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time (Weathervane Theatre); Into the Woods, Peter and the Starcatcher, Trouble in Mind (Playmakers Repertory Company); Triassic Parq (Wagon Wheel Arts). Education: MFA, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Out of the Box Theatrics

(OOTB) is an Off-Broadway not-for-profit committed to lifting the voices of marginalized communities through the stories they tell. OOTB challenges audiences to experience work outside of their expectations and strives to diversify American theater by providing an inclusive and accessible platform for artists and patrons. OOTB was founded in 2015 by Elizabeth Flemming. Past productions include the Drama League nominated The Last Five Years, The Pink Unicorn, Baby (Drama Desk Outstanding Revival nominee, Off-Broadway Alliance Best Revival nominee), "Master Harold" ...and the Boys, Songs for a New World, Shoes & Baggage, ...Charlie Brown, Nocturne, and Into the Woods. In addition to mainstage programming, OOTB offers the new works initiative Building the Box. FB, IG, Twitter @ootbtheatrics www.ootbtheatrics.com

Jennifer Campos Productions

was founded to promote diverse and inclusive theatrical productions across the country. For over 15 years, Ms. Campos has worked with several off-Broadway theater companies including The New Group and Primary Stages in various capacities. Most recently, Ms. Campos' producing credits include Jane Anger starring Michael Urie; The New Group Off Stage production of Waiting for Godotwith Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, and Wallace Shawn; and Out of the Box Theatrics' production of Baby.