Opera Saratoga Announces Free Dress Rehearsal Tickets To MAN OF LA MANCHA for Healthcare And Frontline Workers

Opera Saratoga returns to the stage for its 60th Anniversary with a season of performances inspired by the iconic novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes. At the center of the festival is a new production of MAN OF LA MANCHA, the Tony Award winning musical, featuring Broadway and Opera star Zachary James in the role of Cervantes / Don Quixote; and Opera Saratoga favorite, Kelly Glyptis, returning to Saratoga Springs as Aldonza.

The production, directed and choreographed by Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson, will feature projection and lighting design by Barry Steele, costumes by Glenn Avery Breed, and will be conducted by Laura Bergquist - who most recently led the musical Allegiance on Broadway. The beloved musical, with a book by Dale Wasserman, music by Mitch Leigh, and lyrics by Joe Darion, was inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' 17th Century masterpiece Don Quixote. A universal tale of love, hope, and adventure, Man of La Mancha celebrates the perseverance of one man who refuses to relinquish his ideals, and who is determined to see life not as it is, but as it ought to be.

The celebrated score includes "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," "Dulcinea," "I Really Like Him," "Little Bird," and "To Each His Dulcinea."

Three performances are scheduled on the SPAC Amphitheater Stage on July 8th, 9th, and 10th at 8pm. Tickets to these performances are on sale through the SPAC box office at www.spac.org.

In a more classical vein, Opera Saratoga will also present DON QUICHOTTE AT CAMACHO'S WEDDING, a one-act comic serenata by Georg Philipp Telemann with a libretto by Daniel Schiebeler, taken from an episode from Part Two of Cervantes' celebrated novel, in which the Knight and his squire Sancho Panza encounter some rather strange wedding celebrations as they roam the world in search of adventure.

The al fresco production will be staged by Rebecca Miller Kratzer and will be conducted by Michelle Rofrano in and around the Columbia Pavilion in Saratoga Spa State Park, with the backdrop of the forest creating a natural set for this pastoral adventure. The performances will feature Festival Artists from Opera Saratoga's Young Artist Program - the second oldest professional training program for emerging professional singers in the country.

Ten performances are scheduled between July 14th and July 18th, with performances at 11am, 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm.

In addition, Festival Artists will be featured in A KNIGHT AT THE OPERA, a one-night-only gala concert featuring scenes from operas - both famous and forgotten - that embrace the world of chivalry and knighthood, including music by Verdi, Wagner, Rossini, Gluck, Haydn, and Purcell.

This special program is scheduled for Saturday July 17th at 7pm in "The Jousting Tent" at The Lodge of Saratoga Casino Hotel. Complete details about Opera Saratoga's 60th Anniversary Season may be found at www.operasaratoga.org