One-Woman Play I FEEL THE NEED Sells Out at United Solo Festival

A second date has been added on November 4 at 8:30pm at the Studio Theater, 410 W. 42nd Street.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo 1 Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For New Drama About Sculptor Camille Claudel at American Theatre of Actors Photo 4 Cast Set For New Drama About Sculptor Camille Claudel at American Theatre of Actors

One-Woman Play I FEEL THE NEED Sells Out at United Solo Festival

The award-winning, one-woman play, “I Feel the Need,” written and performed by former navy combat pilot, Loree Draude, and directed by Emmy Award-winner, Beth Bornstein Dunnington, has sold out for the October 13, 2023 performance at the United Solo Festival in New York City. A second date has been added on November 4 at 8:30pm at the Studio Theater, 410 W. 42nd Street.

I Feel the Need shares the story of the first women naval aviators who flew in combat squadrons on aircraft carriers in the 1990s. After successful runs at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where the play was a finalist for NAMBA’s Splash Award for shows that illuminate cultural traditions in a new and interesting way, and a semi-finalist for Loud Karma’s Emerging Female and Nonbinary Playwright’s Award, I Feel the Need returns to off-Broadway for the 2023 United Solo Festival, where it premiered to a sold-out audience in 2021 and won the award for Best Direction.

Ms. Draude is one of the first women who flew combat jets in the U.S. Navy. After ten years of military service, during which she deployed twice to the Persian Gulf and was selected to be an instructor pilot, she transitioned to the civilian sector by earning her MBA at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Draude spent the last twenty years leading teams at Silicon Valley start-ups and tech companies, including Google and Meta.

In her play, Loree brings the audience along on her journey as an accidental aviation pioneer and one of the first women to deploy in a combat jet squadron. Join her in the cockpit and land on an aircraft carrier together as she relives the adventure, humor, and tragedies of the six-month deployment on the USS Abraham Lincoln in 1995.

Tickets for “I Feel the Need” can be purchased atClick Here. Running time is 55 minutes, no intermission.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
HOYT ST Comes To New York Theater Festival Photo
HOYT ST Comes To New York Theater Festival

Francesca Bolam's heartbreakingly beautiful story - Hoyt St - is set to run at Teatro Latea in NYC after selling out debut show at Theatre Row in June. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Purple Light Productions Seeks 15-Minute Excerpts of Theatrical Pieces For Inaugural Night Photo
Purple Light Productions Seeks 15-Minute Excerpts of Theatrical Pieces For Inaugural Night of New Works, SWATCH

Purple Light Productions is seeking 15-minute excerpts of full-length theatrical pieces for their inaugural night of samples from rising theatrical works and artists, SWATCH, to be performed in New York City this December. Learn more about how to submit here!

3
THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October Photo
THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October

Get ready to laugh with 'Holylanders,' a hilarious hit comedy by Moria Zrachia. This outrageously funny play explores the experiences of Israeli Millennials who leave their homeland to pursue the American dream. Limited engagement from September 29th to October 15th, 2023 at Theater at the 14th Street Y. Don't miss out - get your tickets now!

4
One-Woman Play I FEEL THE NEED Sells Out at United Solo Festival Photo
One-Woman Play I FEEL THE NEED Sells Out at United Solo Festival

The award-winning, one-woman play, “I Feel the Need,” written and performed by former navy combat pilot, Loree Draude, and directed by Emmy Award-winner, Beth Bornstein Dunnington, has sold out for the October 13, 2023 performance at the United Solo Festival. Learn more about the play here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brownstone Steps Play Festival
The Theater at Union United Methodist Church (10/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (10/13-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You