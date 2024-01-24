Olivia Ormond to Star in CALL ME CRAZY at The Tank

Catch the production on February 13th at 9:30pm.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

THE TANK will present Olivia Ormond in Call Me Crazy on February 13th at 9:30pm. "Call Me Crazy" is for anyone who is screaming at the top of their lungs, but no one will listen. For someone who knows how many tears you have to cry, before they call you crazy. And how many times they can call you crazy, before you absolutely lose your f-ing mind. After the medical system fails to find a cause of a woman's pain she questions everything she's ever known; including herself and the truth about the world around her. A story of relationships; with the people we love, the version of who we thought we'd be and the world we're never enough for.

Olivia Ormond in Call Me Crazy plays The Tank (312 West 36th Street) on February 13th at 9:30pm. Tickets are $25. Tickets and information are available at Click Here

MORE ABOUT OLIVIA ORMOND

Olivia Ormond has spent 8 years in entertainment writing, directing and producing for networks like NBC, HBO and the Duplass Brothers Productions. She won 2 Emmy awards for her documentaries on the 2021 & 2022 Olympics. In her personal work, she has a focus on topics she has an intimate relationship with including invisible illness, identity, love and womanhood. With her theater debut she finds her most raw and vulnerable self. Utilizing her experience she is ready to shake up the conversation about women and the world's perception of the reliable narrator. Alongside her showcase in February, she is continuing to direct music videos, develop her feature and pitch her series to networks.




