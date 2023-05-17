Obie Award-winning Harlem9 Reveals Playwrights For Their 12th Annual 48 HOURS IN…HARLEM Festival

The event is on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

By:
Harlem9, the producing collective responsible for the OBIE Award-Winning "48Hours in...Harlem", "48Hours in...El Bronx", "48Hours in...Detroit", "48Hours in...Dallas," and "48Hours in...Holy Ground", returns to The National Dance Institute, where the 12th Annual Festival will be held. The collective celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a digital festival in 2020 and forged a partnership with Harlem Stage and the Lortel Foundation for Consequences in 2021.

In 2019, the OBIE Award-Winning collective succeeded in gaining a national audience when they produced "48Hours in...El Bronx" with Pregones / PRTT, "48Hours in...Detroit" with Detroit Public Theatre, "48Hours in...Dallas" with Shades of Brown Theatre, and "48Hours in...Holy Ground" in Winston-Salem at The National Black Theatre Festival in partnership with NC Black Rep.

The "48Hours in..." festivals bring together 6 playwrights, 6 directors, and 18 actors. The 12th Annual Harlem edition asks playwrights to create ten-minute plays inspired by Black Linguistic Appropriation; words that have been adopted and made its way into the mainstream culture: Woke, Karen, Ghosted, Salty, Bougie and Lit.

A whirlwind weekend of play creation with emerging and established artists will culminate with two live performances on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. Participating artists' details are below. Tickets will be available on www.harlem9.org. Patrons will be able to purchase for $25 in advance online. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door for $30, cash only. The National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts is located at 217 W. 147th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd and Adam Clayton Powell Jr, Blvd.

The 6 playwrights are Andrea Ambam (Playwrights Realms' 2023 INK'D Festival), Christin Eve Cato (Sancocho), Julienne Hairston (The Fire This Time Festival), Johnny G. Lloyd (Patience) a.k. Payne (Amani), and M.D. Schaffer (Obsidian Theatre Festival). The 6 directors and 18 actors will be selected and cast over the course of the summer.

Since 2011, Harlem9 has commissioned Black playwrights to tell their stories in the annual "48Hours in...Harlem" play festival. For over a decade, the producers have continued to highlight and uplift writers, directors, and actors at various points in their careers, including Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Nollywood Dreams, Russian Doll), Brandon Michael Hall (The Mayor, God Friended Me), Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations, Skeleton Crew), Tonye Patano (Weeds), Tonya Pinkins (Madam Secretary, Gotham), Aurin Squire (Good Fight, Evil), Marcel Spears (The Neighborhood, FAT HAM) and Benja K. Thomas (Bootycandy, FAT HAM).



