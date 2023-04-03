Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OVERTURES A Berlioz-inspired Musical To Receive Reading At The Producers Club

Iï»¿n 19th-century Paris, a famous actress and a scrappy composer met by chance and began the most epic love affair of the Romantic Era. Iï»¿t didn't work out.

Apr. 03, 2023 

Dï»¿ecades later, the two begrudgingly reunite in Purgatory and find they must relive the memories of their relationship in order to pass on into the Afterlife. But as they reminisce, all the while doubling as the other characters in their lives, they struggle to agree on what actually happened and whether they can forgive one another.

Overtures is a new two-person musical by composer, lyricist, and playwright Spencer Robelen based on the incredible lives of actress Harriet Smithson and composer Hector Berlioz. Equal parts hilarious and devastating, the show explores how we use memory to cope with and find meaning in the past.

Fï»¿eaturing the talents of Katie Emerson, Trevor Bunce, David Lancelle, and Emma Romasco, Overtures will receive a staged reading at the Producers Club Theaters on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30pm.

$13 tickets available on Click Here.




