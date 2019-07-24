OUT OF WATER: A Brazilian Pocket Musical Comes To New York

The award-winning Brazilian musical Out of Water is coming to New York City following a critically acclaimed run in Brazil in 2018. Hailed as "A gem yet to be discovered" by Estadão Newspaper, Out of Water: A Brazilian Pocket Musical (meaning it runs 80 minutes with no intermission) will play 11-shows only between August 10 and September 1 at TADA! Theater (12 W. 28th Street).

With a book and lyrics by Vitor Rocha and music by Rocha and Ana Paula Villar, Out of Water won the Bibi Ferreira Award for Best New Playwright and the BroadwayWorld Regional Award for Best Original Book. The musical also received Aplauso Brazil nominations for Best Musical and Best Original Score and Lyrics, in addition to a Bibi Ferreira nomination for its original score.

Set in a very small city in the middle of nowhere in Brazil, Out of Water tells the tale of Kid (to be played by Eduardo Medaets), a young boy who no longer remembers his own name, and his new friend, Mr. Out of Water, as they embark on a journey to find the sea. Along the way, the two friends stumble upon various traditional Brazilian characters who guide them to overcome the biggest fears known to man, giving new meaning to their lives and their journey.

Out of Water features an all-Brazilian cast and creative team. Joining Medaets in the company are Helora Danna, Pedro Coppeti, and Maite Zakia. Out of Water will be directed by Renata Soares and Ronny Dutra with music direction by Ana Paula Villar and vocal supervision by Pedro Coppeti. Out of Water was translated by Isa Bustamanti and adapted for the NY stage by Soares and Dutra.

Out of Water will have a limited engagement of 11-shows, beginning Saturday August 10 at 8pm and continuing Saturdays (2pm and 8pm) and Sundays (3pm) through September 1 at TADA! Theater (15 West 28th Street). Tickets, priced $25-30, are available online at www.OutofWaterMusical.eventbrite.com.





