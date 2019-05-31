ORIGINALMISCH: FOUR NIGHT STAND Announces Spring Guest Stars

The live recording session where audiences vote on the songs for the album is announcing its guest stars for the two spring performances. #OriginalMisch: Four Night Stand is an interactive evening of original songs by Mischa Kischkum, with four guest stars and Dan Busa. Each of the four shows this year will have a slightly different song list, and a definitely different guest star.

The guest star for the debut performance of #OriginalMisch on May 4th was Robin Baxter, a veteran of many Broadway shows including Mamma Mia which she performed for nine years on Broadway, on tour, and in Vegas. Robin was also seen in Footloose, King David, and A Christmas Carol as Mrs. Cratchit. In #OriginalMisch, Robin was featured singing an acid rock anthem from The Vicar's Wife, and a comedy song from Crescendo Falls (both, music & lyrics by Kischkum).

Monday June 3rd at 7pm will bring the second installment of #OriginalMisch, with several new songs and another guest star, Garrett Long. Garrett has been seen on Broadway in South Pacific, Bonnie and Clyde, Fun Home, and Dear Evan Hansen, and Off-Broadway in The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk Nomination, Outstanding Actress). The original songs for Garrett will include a ballad from Change In the Wind, and a comedy song for Working Girl (both, music & lyrics by Kischkum).

#OriginalMisch: Four Night Stand is the world's first cabaret show where a singer/ songwriter records the performances and asks the audience to pick the best songs for the live album. Four recording sessions this year will compile over two hours of music, although each show is one hour. Next year will begin work on producing the album, and there will be a "best-of" concert including most of the top-rated songs picked by patrons in 2019.

Actor-Musician Dan Busa joins Kischkum (previously appearing in Kischkum's MAC nominated performance of Songs You Don't Know By Writers You Love in 2018) and plays percussion, guitar, electric guitar, and sings vocals. Director Max Friedman comes straight from his Broadway debut as Assistant Director of Be More Chill. Friedman's Midnight at the Never Get (Director) is nominated for a Lucille Lortel as Outstanding Musical.

May 4th, 4pm; Jun 3rd, 7pm; Sep 18th, 7pm; and Oct 13th, 4pm are the four nights of Four Night Stand all held in The Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St., 212.757.0788 after 4pm to reserve. Tickets are $20 plus a two drink minimum (cash only), with a $5 discount for MAC, SAG, AEA, and 802 members. Returning patrons who want to vote on more original songs can benefit from a progressive discount.





