ONE IN A MILLION: A NEW MUSICAL Is Coming To The Riverside Theater This September

Coming this September to the Riverside Theater, Kevin Davis Productions will present One In A Million: A New Musical!

Sisters Wanda and Zuzy are hosting their annual Christmas Party and have invited several members of their church to attend, including Wanda's nemesis Priscilla. When the party takes a turn, Wanda and Zuzy lose control of the group and they end up pooling their money to try and win the Lotto Jackpot! When good friends gamble, what could go wrong?

The cast includes Johanna Facada, Madison Figueroa, Kaila Burritt, Angelo Whitehead, Kirby C. Porterfield, Cale Rausch, Valerie Chamberlain, Emily Rose Phelan, Grace Guadagnino, Joel "El Nino" Roman, Rayvon Johnson and Hannah Jennings. Laura Renee Mehl, Tre Kanaley and Emily J Whalen join the cast as on-stage swings.

The show features an original book and score by Kevin Davis, arrangements from Hector Rodrigues Jr & Kevin Davis, music direction by Hector Rodrigues Jr, and choreography from Emily Rose Phelan. Hannah Jennings serves as the Stage Manager. Lighting Design by Benjamin Briones, Set Design by Naomi Camacho, Costume Coordination by Hannah Jennings, Digital Marketing by Emily J Whalen & Valerie Chamberlain and Music Supervision by Laura Renee Mehl.

The show runs September 16-25, and tickets are on sale now!

Find us on Instagram for more information @oneinamillionanewmusical