ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD Makes Live NYC Debut At The Tank in November

This Fall, One Empire, Under God - the new full-length drama by award-winning playwright Anthony J. Piccione (A Therapy Session with Myself, The Kraine Theater; Unaffordably Unhealthy, The Tank) - will make its live debut at the Obie-award-winning performing arts venue The Tank, located at 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY.

Tickets for in-person seating are available starting at $25 & access to watch the show online are available at $20. Discounts are available for in-person seating at 40% off using the promo code EARLYBIRD111 until October 11th, and for BroadwayWorld viewers at 25% and 20% off for in-person & online tickets, respectively, using the promo codes BWW111 & BWW222 until November 21st.

Set in the far distant future, One Empire, Under God is an epic political drama which tells the story of how an emotionally disturbed young man - with the help of virtual media technology - is able to rise to political power by inciting an uprising against America's openly atheist president, and subverting democratic and military rule throughout Western civilization, paving the way for him and his descendants to rule for generations to come. Every step toward a more perfect union is followed by an enormous reactionary backlash. That historical trend remains very much alive in the future, as seen in this provocative critique of nationalism, imperialism, and religious extremism.

Directed by Andrés Gallardo Bustillo, (SDC Member) the play was presented earlier this year as an online virtual production via Zoom. Returning actors include Marc Verzatt, (Lilies, Off-Broadway at The Theater Center) Sarah Spagnuolo, (Straight, Queer Arts Theatrical; Man Versus Woman, The Players Theatre) J.J. Miller, (Lilies, Off-Broadway at The Theater Center) Clara Tan, (Spoon River Anthology, AlphaNYC; Threshold, Sean Surla Productions in Maryland) Sabrina Nowik, (Heathers; Selma Arts Center) and Sarah Nowik, (The Wizard of Oz; Rockaway Theatre Company) with additional casting announcements to follow.