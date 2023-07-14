ON THE MOVE, PLAYS THAT WILL TRANSPORT YOU Comes to the 52nd Street Project This Month

Performances run from July 21 through 23, 2023 at the Five Angels Theater.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

The 52nd Street Project, a non-profit organization known for bringing children from the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood together with professional theater artists to produce original shows, has announced its Summer One-on-One production, “ON THE MOVE, PLAYS THAT WILL TRANSPORT YOU” from July 21 through 23, 2023 at the Five Angels Theater (789 Tenth Avenue, 2nd Floor; between 52nd & 53rd Streets).

A summer favorite, the One-on-One program is the Project’s cornerstone acting program offering young members a stepping stone to taking the stage. On a week-long artistic retreat, each young Project member is assigned a playwright who writes a two-character play specifically for them, and is then partnered with an adult actor. Over the course of the retreat week, the mini-musicals are rehearsed and informally performed for the cohort. The program culminates in a sharing of the finished musicals, enjoying a three-day run at the Project’s Five Angels Theater in Manhattan, presented free of charge to the general public.

“ON THE MOVE, PLAYS THAT WILL TRANSPORT YOU” will feature the wildly imaginative work of 9 adult writers drawing inspiration from one thing: a randomly selected mode of transportation. Cody Wilson, Neil D’Astolfo, Michael Propster, Stephanie Jean Lane, Precious Sipin, Raquel Chavez, Kaileela Hobby, Korey Jackson, Andy Ingalls, and more will be bringing their vibrant energy to the stage in these One-on-Ones. Audiences of all ages can expect to laugh as pairs of adult actors and Project members take the stage across three performances to bring these hilariously moving plays to life. 

For more information, or to reserve tickets, please visit The 52nd Street Project’s website



