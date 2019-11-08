Nylon Fusion Theatre Company Will Present the World Premiere of RAY GUN SAY0NARA, a Sci-Fi Play With Songs

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company in association with The Constellation Project will present the World Premiere of ray gun say0nara, a sci-fi play with songs written by Steven Mark Tenney, directed by Janet Bentley at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street New York, NY 10014), December 4-22. Performances will be on Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm, Thursday, December 5 at 7pm, Saturday, December 7 at 3pm, Sunday, December 8 at 7pm, Monday, December 9 at 7pm, Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm, Saturday, December 14 at 7pm, Sunday, December 15 at 3pm, Monday, December 16 at 7pm, Friday, December 20 at 7pm, Saturday, December 21 at 3pm, and Sunday, December 22 at 3pm. Tickets ($29) are available for advance purchase at www.nylonfusion.org. The performance will run approximately 120 minutes, with an intermission. ray gun say0nara will run in rep with Nylon Fusion's New York Premiere of The Listening Room by Michaela Jeffery.

Say sayonara but don't say good-bye: How far will you go to hold the ideals of your youth? Buck Law helms a dark-ops sci-fi adventure. Mission: to extract Brad Mayhem from an alien world he has inadvertently turned into a never-ending Princess Prom. With original songs and score to accompany the existential crises.

Songs (Music and Lyrics): Steven Mark Tenney. The cast will feature Timothy Babcock*, Dan Chen, Ivette Dumeng, Alexa Elmy, Olaf Eide, Melina Finck, Jacquelyn Avery Greenspan*, Erin Grant, Theresa Johnson, Kelsey Lea Jones, Lizzie Kehoe, Justy Kosek, Joel Little, Joyce Miller, Sam Ogilvie, Jean Louise O'Sullivan, Laura Pruden*, Sean Leigh Phillips, Mike Roche*, Randall Rodriguez, Jenna Vezina, and Rich Wisneski with Dancers Ayaka Yoshimoto, Gabe Needle, Madisen Nielsen, Yukari Osaka, and Giorgia Riccardi. The creative team will include Set Design by Raye Levine with Associate Set Designer and Props by LiLi Jackson, Costume Design by Janet Mervin, Choreography by Yukari Osaka, and Lighting Design by Gilbert Lucky Pearto. The Production Stage Manager will be Daniel Brothers. *Actor appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.



Score by Topu Lyo, Mike Thies (Live Footage) Music Director Joel Little, Arrangements by David Tenney, Saxophonist Danny Meyer, Chor Conductor Rich Wisneski, Musical Contributions by Joel Little, David Tenney, Susan Tenney, Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen. Poster design by Jasu Hu.

Steven Mark Tenney (Playwright) Steven Mark Tenney is a playwright, director, and songwriter whose plays have been produced in New York City and regionally. His last five plays (all sci-fi) have been featured at the Planet Connections Theatre Festivity from 2013 to 2018: Something Sudden 5wept 0v3r Me; Cygnus ISA Summer Con5t3ll4tion; When One Such as You / f#333; d4rkly your retrorockets fl4re; and an earlier version ray gun say0nara. Between them, these were nominated for 36 awards, winning 13. A previous sci-fi play, Two Nights One Motel, was written on commission and premiered at Dreamers Theater in Coral Gables, Florida. Other productions include Phantom Power, performed on site at the Woodrow Wilson School in Princeton and The Tower, written on commission and performed at Richardson Hall, Princeton University. Night Flight and Piece for an Audition premiered at the Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Competition. Piece for an Audition was a competition winner and is available in print. Other pieces given New York productions are the trilogy Saturnight's Eve / The Sunday Times / World News and the duology Flip Side / First Returns. Steven has been an Artist in Residence at New York Stage and Film, developing a new sci-fi opera, What's Appropriate on a First Date with an Earthling. He was given his start in theater when Jean Erdman and Joseph Campbell produced his first play, Redeye, at their Theater of the Open Eye. Redeye was nominated for Theater Communications Group Best Play of the Year.

Janet Bentley (Director) is a multidisciplinary theatre artist with an MFA in dramaturgy from the University of Iowa. Some New York credits include world premieres of The Dark and Our Fantasia by John Patrick Shanley (Nylon Fusion Theatre Co [NFTC]), Round Went The Wheel by Frank Ceruzzi (Theatre Row), Basement by Michael Hagins (Roly Poly Productions), CC: You In Hell! by Mark Levy (The Kraine), an original dance-play called Horse (PCTF 2017), Brooklyn (Cain's Adventure) by Mario Fratti (Theatre For The New City), Mr. Chekhov and Mr. Porter (MST), Lila on the Wall by Edward Allen Baker (The Bridge Theatre @ Shetler Studios), Abu Casem's Slippers by August Strindberg (The Gene Frankel Theatre), The Troubadour Struck by Lightning by Ed Malin (FringeNYC), Blankets and Bedtime: 3 Restless Plays by Erik Champney (PCTF), To Damascus II by August Strindberg (The Gene Frankel Theatre) After Tartuffe by Judy Klass (The Wild Project), Queers for Fears by Ed Malin (The Brick), The Addicts by Ed Malin (Theatre for the New City), This Round's On Us (NFTC - multiple festivals since 2013), and Coventry Carol by James McLindon (Emerging Artists Theatre). International directing credit: The Waiting Room (Devised with Ash Marinaccio - Ashtar Theatre's International Youth Festival in Ramallah). Regional directing credits include As You Like It, The Pillowman, Baal, The Woman From the Sea, Time on Fire, Parallel Lives, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The Knife Trick. Film/TV: "Stage Left" series (Director/Editor/Sound; 2020/HowlRound). Janet is co-artistic director and founding partner at Roly Poly Productions. www.rolypolyproductions.com

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company Born of a fusion of New York and London creativity, Nylon Fusion is a theatre company committed to giving voice and perspective to established and emerging artists. We develop and produce plays that explore political, social, and cultural awareness. Named a "Young and Mighty Theater company" by Backstage. Ivette Dumeng is Artistic Director. www.nylonfusion.org





