November At Lincoln Center to Feature U.S. Premiere Of INK, Rubén Blades Series & More

November at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will feature the U.S. premiere of Ink, Rubén Blades Visionary Artist Series, Unsound Festival, FUTUROS: New Ideas in Composition, +ERBA, and more.

See full programming below!

FREE

Run Amok: Asian Americans in Hardcore Punk Ft. Dog Breath, Material Support, & No Model

Friday, November 1 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



Three Asian American-led East Coast hardcore punk bands—No Model, Material Support, and Dog Breath—join forces for an epic showcase. The name of the evening, "Run Amok," intentionally refers to "Amok Syndrome," a behavioral pattern formerly once recognized by the American Psychiatric Association as a "culture-bound syndrome"—born out of the European misdiagnosis of Asian and Indigenous peoples' spirit of defiance in the face of colonization. Lyrically, these groups create music that addresses generational trauma, racism, war, social justice, and liberation in service of opening a conversation about the state of the punk scene and the use of the genre to assert fully empowered Asian American narratives rooted in anti-colonial resistance. Their work embraces the struggle of every person raging against oppression and inequality, both at home and abroad.



FREE

Seen, Sound, Scribe

Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



Brooklyn’s Mahogany L. Browne—a prolific writer, advocate for public art, and Lincoln Center’s inaugural poet-in-residence—hosts LYRICS FROM LOCKDOWN as part of her Seen, Sound, Scribe series, now in its third season. LYRICS FROM LOCKDOWN tells two unbelievable true stories of wrongful incarceration, through the lens of a dysfunctional Caribbean immigrant family in Brooklyn. Fusing theater, comedy, spoken word poetry, Hip-Hop, blues, and calypso performed with the accompaniment of a live band and video DJ, this one-man show brings 40 characters to life. A tale of two brothers who could have been each other in a parallel universe, theater pioneer Anna Deavere Smith describes every moment of this tour de force as “a thing of beauty.”



Choose-What-You-Pay

Ink

November 2 & 3 at 7:30 pm

Rose Theater



*Please note: This production features strobe effects and high sound levels. Audience discretion is advised.



In the U.S. premiere of Ink, choreographer Huang Yi and audiovisual pioneer Ryoichi Kurokawa dismantle and reconstruct the lines from a hundred artworks by renowned calligrapher Tong Yang-Tze, turning dancers’ bodies into brushes and transforming Tong’s brushstrokes into a continuous flow of paintings via stunning holographic projection. With Huang’s explosive physical language and Kurokawa’s meticulous artistry, Ink transcends borders, reflecting the harmonic tension between ancient practice and future design.



The performance is made possible by the generous support of the Ministry of Culture (Taiwan)



The performance on November 3 offers Audio Description





FREE

Lincoln Center Visionary Artist: Rubén Blades

Rubén Blades Is Not My Name (Yo No Me Llamo Rubén Blades)

Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



Director: Abner Benaim (2018)



Latin American icon Rubén Blades was at the center of the New York salsa revolution in the 1970s. His socially charged lyrics and explosive rhythms brought salsa music to an international audience. Critically acclaimed director Abner Benaim takes us on a journey through Rubén's 50-year career, in a documentary film that features interviews with Sting, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Residente, and Paul Simon. The film won the 2018 SXSW Film Festival 24 Beats Per Second and is now presented as part of Lincoln Center's Visionary Artist series, celebrating the work of Rubén Blades.





Virtual – FREE

Lincoln Center Moments

Banjo Time with Cynthia Sayer

November 7 at 1:00 pm



Artist and bandleader Cynthia Sayer explores the unexpected history and journey of the banjo through jazz, old-time, bluegrass, and more! This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.





FREE

The Flat Earth Society Orchestra

Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

***This event will be livestreamed***



The Flat Earth Society Orchestra (FES) mixes the rich Northwest European brass band tradition with oddball topsy-turvy creativity. Taking Belgian whimsy to a logical, irresistible extreme, FES straddles the border between multi-color surrealism and savvy skill. Composer, reed player, producer, and bandleader Peter Vermeersch, co-piloted by pianist and composer Peter Vandenberghe, have shaped their 15-piece orchestra into one of the most productive and thrilling bands of its kind. While Flat Earth Society’s compositions and arrangements betray 20th century traditions—from jazz to rock, exotica and contemporary music—they embody a decidedly forward-looking 21st century spirit. Quick-witted, effortlessly eccentric and always on the lookout for new challenges, Flat Earth Society is that rare beast: a constantly evolving orchestra that is most in its natural environment at a live show. This performance of the Flat Earth Society celebrates the Atrium’s 15-year anniversary in tandem with the band’s 25th—a happy reunion after FES’s previous performance in the Atrium in 2011.





FREE

Jungle Cat Comedy

Friday, November 8 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



Introducing New York’s hottest new comedy show: Jungle Cat Comedy, curated and hosted by the up-and-coming stand-ups Abby Govindan (New York Comedy Festival) and Mohanad Elshieky (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Conan), now at Lincoln Center! Paste Magazine says that Jungle Cat prioritizes "space for comedians with a diverse range of lived experiences to perform as their authentic selves,” but it's also funny, we promise! Venture into the jungle with a stacked roster of nationally and internationally acclaimed comedians, including: Abby Govindan, Mohanad Elshieky, Kaneez Surka, Amber Singletary, Atheer Yacoub, Lilly Sparks, and a special guest!



Produced in collaboration with Arish Jamil & Lilly Sparks





FREE

Casa Mantequilla

Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 am

David Rubenstein Atrium



Formed in Harlem by a group of lifelong friends who believe mantequilla mescla todo ("butter blends everything"), Casa Mantequilla is a cross-cultural New York City musical collective. The ensemble features artists from America, Nigeria, Belgium, Burkina Faso, and beyond, performing songs in multiple languages with inspiration from across the globe. They prove the world can sing together, no matter the tune. Children of all ages are welcome in the Casa to experience the melodies, instrumentation, and songwriting found in reggae, makossa, soukous, rumba, Afrobeat, highlife, Southern blues, modern jazz, and traditional pop. David Byrne recently praised Casa Mantequilla's vibrant, groovy funk as "a reason to be cheerful." You'll just call it a good time!





FREE

Douglas Lora and Irene Atienza

Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



The enchanting Spanish vocalist Irene Atienza and the versatile Brazilian guitarist Douglas Lora each perform with the great musical inheritances of their respective countries kept closely in mind. As a duo they excel at skillful interpretations of the classic Latin catalog of boleros, fados, tangos, sambas, and bossa nova, all delivered in the manner of reverent tradition, but their repertoire also includes new and thoroughly modern compositions. Atienza and Lora’s delicate artistry compels a performance experience that is intimate, sophisticated, and powerful. The duo's latest project is an album of music drawn from the formidable catalog of the late ranchera icon, Chavela Vargas. The immortal grande dame of Mexican song, Vargas was a unique cultural figure and queer trailblazer whose 50-year career forever changed the canción ranchera canon. Lora and Atienza will present several works by Vargas along with folk ballads from Cuba and Brazil.





FREE

Lincoln Center Moments

Essential Opera with Met Opera Education

November 13 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm

Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse



Join Met Opera Education staff and guest artists for a fun exploration of operatic styles and history, featuring arias, duets and trios from some all-time favorites. This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.





FREE

American Pops Orchestra: No One Is Alone

Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



No One Is Alone is a groundbreaking concert dedicated to exploring the shared struggles of mental health through the transformative power of music. This unique performance seeks to remind each individual in attendance that they are not alone in their journey and that support and understanding can be found through the melodies and stories of renowned artists. By bringing together a diverse group of performers and the American Pops Orchestra, we aim to shine a light on mental health challenges and foster a sense of community and connection. At its heart, No One Is Alone is a celebration of the ways in which music and personal stories can bridge the gaps between us and offer solace in times of difficulty. The concert will feature an array of powerful performances, showcasing songs and narratives from artists who have openly navigated their own mental health journeys. Through their music, these artists will share their experiences and remind the audience of the strength found in unity and empathy.





FREE

treya lam and Kaki King

Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



Over the past 15 years, the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center has presented literally thousands of free concerts. In celebration of our crystal anniversary, the Atrium is hosting a series of return engagements throughout our 2024/2025 season to welcome back a few of our favorite performers. Rolling Stone Magazine has called Kaki King "a genre unto herself." With a musical career that has already spanned two decades, Kaki King continues to lead the charge at the forefront of guitarists and art-makers. treya lam is a classically trained, genderqueer, Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter whose joyously complex identity informs and ignites their work. Their atmospheric voice, liberation-oriented lyricism and fluent instrumental prowess on guitar, piano, and strings inspired King to sign treya to her Short Stuff Record label in 2018. Together, these two creative powerhouses will co-host a very special evening of conversation and live music.





Choose-What-You-Pay

+ERBA: A Forest in the City

November 15–17 and 22–24 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Clark Studio Theater



The pioneering company of digital, immersive performance for children, Compagnia TPO, presents the New York stop of their tour of +ERBA, an interactive family show that invites children to use their bodies as paintbrushes to create an imaginary city where nature and humans coexist in peace. The immersive experience is led by two professional dancers, who guide the audience in designing a cityscape of houses and streets, interspersed with grass, trees, and creatures—all wondrously appearing in real-time, activated by participants’ movement, on two large projection screens on stage. The idealistic green city grows bigger, busier, and more complex, but a factory looms in the background, scaring away the birds and polluting the environment. Together, we're called to design a new, more eco-friendly neighborhood, one where even the trees may sing if we listen closely.





FREE

Unsound New York

Piotr Kurek / Chuquimamani-Condori

Friday, November 15 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



Warsaw composer and musician Piotr Kurek’s acclaimed LP Smartwoods is a sprawling root system of tiny melodic phrases that loop around subtly evolving instrumental thickets. Kurek takes his cues from early music, baroque, and experimental jazz, entangling his influences with filigree traces of contemporary computer audio. Structured in seven distinct segments, the album blurs its acoustic and electronic elements into an illusory hedge of abstract sound. Kurek will perform his set with an ensemble of three local musicians on synths, guitar, bass, wind instruments and harp, with each player delicately intertwined into the Smartwoods.



Following is Chuquimamani-Condor, a multi-disciplinary artist and musician. On their last album, 2023's DJ E, they drew on the traditional drum and ceremonial music of their Pakajaqueño family, fusing vivid, acerbic synths with Andean flutes and the cacophonous rhythms of the Aymara people. This show marks their return to Unsound New York and the Atrium, following their show as Elysia Crampton in 2016.



Curated by Mat Schulz, Unsound Artistic Director



Unsound is co-organized by Fundacja Tone and co-presented by the Polish Cultural Institue New York in NYC. This project is co-financed by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland from the Culture Promotion Fund in partnership with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute.





Choose-What-You-Pay

Unsound New York

Kali Malone’s All Life Long / Raphael Rogiński

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm

Alice Tully Hall



Stockholm-based American composer and organist Kali Malone returns to New York City to present the organ, choir, and brass pieces from her highly acclaimed album All Life Long. In her hands, experimental minimalist reinterpretations of centuries-old polyphonic compositional methods become portals to new ways of perceiving harmony, structure, and introspection. She will perform on Alice Tully Hall’s iconic pipe organ with additional 4-handed organ accompaniment by Stephen O'Malley, together with Anima brass quintet and members of the Choral Chameleon choir. The virtuosic Polish guitarist Raphael Rogiński presents a live performance of his landmark 2015 album, Rogiński Plays Coltrane & Langston Hughes, soon to be reissued by the Unsound imprint. He will present distinct and nuanced interpretations of John Coltrane’s compositions, removing them almost entirely from the jazz context, as well as pieces that he has built around the writing of American poet and social activist Langston Hughes. Joining him on stage is drummer Jim White—of the Dirty Three and a myriad of other projects—as well as vocalist Amirtha Kidambi.



Curated by Mat Schulz, Unsound Artistic Director



Unsound is co-organized by Fundacja Tone and co-presented by the Polish Cultural Institue New York in NYC. This project is co-financed by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland from the Culture Promotion Fund in partnership with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute.





FREE

Alba Carmona

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



A devoted student of roots traditions, the Spanish singer and songwriter Alba Carmona is a musical chameleon, moving effortlessly between Spanish, Mediterranean and Latin American traditional and folk genres. Over the course of a 20-year career, Carmona has performed on countless stages around the world, took part in flamenco and jazz projects with artists such as saxophonist Perico Sambeat, flamenco pianist Chano Domínguez and served as the lead singer of bold female flamenco band Las Migas. Carmona's second solo album, Cantora, is a tribute to the history of recorded sound and the richness and personality of music gleaned from the oral tradition. Her concert will render through her flamenco roots a broad range of folk songs of her own and those carefully arranged, journeying across the globe to uncover where these songs have further evolved. Prepare for a raw and thrilling experience, where voices, guitar, violin, and percussion become the vehicles that transport us from the foundation of our shared past to the present day.





Choose-What-You-Pay

Unsound New York

SUNN O))) and Mabe Fratti

Sunday, November 17 at 7:30 pm





David Geffen Hall



SUNN O))) returns to the live aspect in its core, original raw form. Founders and guitarists Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson perform at David Geffen Hall as a duo immersed in profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume. Their excursions into pure and primeval riffs of temporality and massively heavy structures of sound pressure have been challenging how we think about music for twenty years. Witness a live experience of physical sound, fog, and glacial maximalism like no other. The evening begins with a notably less thunderous set from the Guatemalan cellist and vocalist Mabe Fratti. Fratti's music blurs the borders between folk, jazz, and avant rock, in service of rich, multi-layered works that center around her striking voice. She performs in the wake of her most recent album Sentir Que No Sabes, which brings her sound even closer to pop, though always driven by an experimental urge.



Curated by Mat Schulz, Unsound Artistic Director



Unsound is co-organized by Fundacja Tone and co-presented by the Polish Cultural Institue New York in NYC. This project is co-financed by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland from the Culture Promotion Fund in partnership with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute.





FREE

FUTUROS, New Ideas in Composition

Thursday, November 21 at 7:30 pm

The Ivalas String Quartet Performs Angélica Negron

David Rubenstein Atrium



The New Latin Wave brings their popular Latine Composers Showcase to the Atrium for four nights only with some of New York’s most unique Latine voices. The Ivalas String Quartet, currently the Graduate Resident String Quartet at The Juilliard School, will perform a retrospective selection of works for strings by one of the leading voices of her generation—Puerto Rican-born composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón. This evening will be the first time an entire program is dedicated to her work, with pieces spanning more than twenty years of her oeuvre.



Presented in collaboration with New Latin Wave





FREE

¡VAYA!

Sebastian Natal & The Orchestra

Friday, November 22 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium



With a candombe, plena, salsa, and timba repertoire of sensations from the 60s to current hits, Uruguayan-born Sebastian Natal & The Orchestra presents a musical tour through the ages, offering an updated sound while retaining the essence of the great orchestras. A multiple GRAMMY nominee, Sebastian Natal’s brilliant navigation of multiple musical genres—including candombe, salsa, samba, tango, Afro-Peruvian music, Cuban timba, Latin jazz, Argentine folklore, and Cuban son—is an experience not to be missed!





FREE

Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 pm

egg by César Alvarez and Emily Orling

David Rubenstein Atrium



Directed by Sarah Benson



Join us for a performance of songs by Lucille Lortel Award winner and Guggenheim Fellow César Alvarez, and live ceramics by designer and visual artist Emily Orling. The performative salad of sound, poetics, anecdotes, and real-time collaboration calls up unthinkable thoughts about creative kinship, small-town futurism, trans-middle age, mediocre parenting, and the ancient unreliable religion of art-making.





Photo credit: Kevin Yatarola

Comments