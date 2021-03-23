No Exit Theatre Collective Presents UBU ROIX

Join No Exit Theatre Collective for their first fully produced digital production April 1-4th!

This new adaptation of the absurdist classic Ubu Roi by Alfred Jarry brings the grotesque misadventures of Poland's second-worst monarch to the most revolting video conferencing platform known to man: Zoom.

Profanity, puppetry, stop-motion animation! Don't miss the event the New York Times would probably call "a complete waste of an otherwise acceptable evening!

The cast features Chris Gibson as Papa Ubu, Shelby Gilliam as Mama Ubu, Tyler Riley as Bodurè, Geoffrey Hellauer Geiger as Coccyx/Pile, Sean Devare as The Kings/The Captain, Rachel Weekley as Buggerlaus, Courtney M. McClellan as General Ermey, Werner H. as The Bear.

This production is directed and designed by Robert Malbrough, co-designed by Rachel Weekley, and technical designed by Sarah Herdrich and Daisy Phillips.

The show will be available on-demand April 1st through the 4th, there will be an interactive live Q&A on April 1st. It will then be available on-demand through April 4th. Tickets start at $5 and can be found on ubu.eventbrite.com.