New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Announce Cinematic World Premiere of COX AND BOX

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players has announced the grand finale of their 2020 Virtual Season, a premiere cinematic experience of Sir Arthur Sullivan and F.C. Burnand's comic operetta, Cox and Box. This all-new original film, available for stream December 27 - January 2 was shot and fully staged at South Orange Performing Arts Center with an Actors Equity Association-approved COVID-19 safety plan. The 50-minute film, produced in 1080p HD resolution with multiple cameras, transports the audience into the action of this hilarious one-act farce. Join Mr. Cox and Mr. Box as they dig in their heels when they discover the mischievous scheme of their landlord, Sgt. Bouncer. Victorian formality is thrown to the wind in this entertaining and beautifully shot musical film!

The prim hatter, Cox (David Macaluso), works during the day and the tousled printer, Box (Daniel Greenwood), works during the evening, and both are renting a room at Bouncer's Board and Lodging. Unbeknownst to these two lodgers, their bumbling landlord, Bouncer (Matthew Wages), is renting out the same room to both. His tightrope walk is just the beginning of the comedy as they squabble and sing their way through this early score by Sir Arthur Sullivan.

With the current pandemic crisis in mind, the NYGASP team (David Wannen as Executive Producer, David Macaluso as Creative Producer, and Albert Bergeret - NYGASP Founder and Artistic Director, serving the production as Technical Director) saw the value in presenting a complete show with a small cast (Cox and Box was written for 3 actors and piano in 1866). The piece even contains themes of unintentional social distancing, while allowing audiences to enjoy a fully staged work. This is the third iteration of this production from creative producer David Macaluso and Music Director Elizabeth Hastings, who premiered the production in a 2014 award concert, then produced it at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theatre on NYGASP's 2016-2017 season. The film is brought to life by director Matthew Wages with a vision more in-line with situational comedy and 21st century sensibilities. Wages designs the new set, with construction by Bergeret and Joshua Strone, who also serves as Production Stage Manager.

Audiences can purchase a video-on-demand ticket to various performance times throughout the week. $25 per-household tickets are available with a post show Zoom meet and greet with the cast and producers of Cox and Box on Sunday, December 27 at 7:00PM, Wednesday, December 30 at 2:30PM and a New Year's Eve special December 31 at 8:00PM.

A $15 ticket (without a meet and greet) will be available for Saturday, January 2 at 2:30PM. Audiences have 48 hours to watch the film from the listed start time of the performance, but live Zoom meet and greets will begin one hour after the performance's original listed start time.

December 31 will feature NYGASP New Year's Eve traditions alongside Cox and Box, such as a champagne toast, rewritten lyrics of "When Britain Really Ruled the Waves," and a rousing chorus of "Auld Lang Syne."

Cast includes: Daniel Greenwood (Box), David Macaluso (Cox and Creative Producer), and Matthew Wages (Bouncer, Director, and Set Design). Production staff: Danny Bristoll (Director of Photography), Elizabeth Hastings (Music Director), David Wannen (Executive Producer), Joshua Strone (Production Stage Manager), Laura Sudduth (Assistant Stage Manager), Albert Bergeret (Technical Director), Benjamin Weill (Lighting Design), Rob Cruz (Sound Engineer, TD SOPAC), Camillo Estrada (COVID-19 Safety Compliance Officer), Shuhan Xie (Master Camera Operator), and Kai Kevin Qiu (Camera Operator).

Tickets can be purchased on NYGASP's website: www.nygasp.org

