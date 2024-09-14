New Play Exploring Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Gets 3-Week Residency at HERE Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amid ongoing global discussions around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, absurdist playwright/philosopher Tom Block's new work, OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL, gets a 3 week run at HERE ART Center to offer a unique lens on the historic roots of the issue. The production is directed by Jesica Garrou and is presented by the International Human Rights Art Movement.

OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL is a heightened, historically-based play set in a 1947's middle east when the founding of Israel could have been a catalyst for peace, and instead became 75 years of conflict, into the war of today. When Palestinian olive farmer, Amir, welcomes a family of Jewish refugees, he immediately envisions a future of coexistence that can never be. Amir instantly befriends Melke, the patriarch of the newly arrived Jewish family, teaching him about growing olives and promising a better life for both of their families. This sincere friendship is pitted against an absurd rivalry where Amir's nephew and Melke's son, both change their names to Herb Gordon, an American car salesman, after discovering the commercial possibility of American cars. The land isn't big enough for two Herb Gordons. Amid rising tensions, Melke's son falls in love with Amir's niece. Using both archaic and contemporary language, Block uses surrealist examples to highlight the absurdity of a conflict between two peoples who at one point wished to simply coexist. Inspired by Fiddler on the Roof, the play is underscored by a live musician improvising on the oud, an Islamic pear shaped lute-like instrument, and takes place on the tel, a small hill built up over several centuries of occupation.

OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL at its first reading at 14th Street Y in NYC, June 2014, and then recently produced as an updated reading at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, January 25th, 2024.

OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL will have its World Premier with a 3-week residency at historic HERE Arts Center @ 145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013, presented by the International Human Rights Arts Movement with Jesica Garrou at the helm. Tiered tickets ($35-$150) are now on sale via the HERE website, and will run for 15 performances, November 8th-24th, 2024.

Biographies:

Tom Block (playwright) - Block has been a leading figure in Jewish-Muslim peace-building and forensic history for over 30 years. His book, Shalom/Salaam: The Story of a Mystical Fraternity, explores Jewish-Muslim spiritual ties and was praised for its fresh take on the Golden Age of Spain. Published in Turkey in 2010, Block's work extends to his novel The Fool Returns, participation in an interfaith conference at Al-Azhar University, and a series of paintings on Jewish-Muslim mysticism. OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL uses historical research to challenge modern perceptions of Jewish-Muslim relations.

Jesica Garrou (director) - Garrou is a passionate advocate for art as a tool for social activism. She is a member of the League of Professional Theatre Women and works with New Perspectives Theatre Company, highlighting overlooked female playwrights. Her work spans from New York City to her home state of Maine, with projects ranging from directing regional theatre, managing multi-day festivals and producing award ceremonies.

International Human Rights Art Movement (produced by) - IHRAM's mission is to provide a platform for artists and issues worldwide, promoting freedom of expression, particularly for those silenced or oppressed in their home countries. The organization brings together diverse voices, including artists in exile, activists on the frontlines of social struggles, and creators from various media, connecting artists to foster a broad coalition to support social justice globally. Most known for its yearly International Human Rights Art Festival every December, IHRAM will celebrate its 7th year and feature over 200 artists from around the world in its New York City performance festival.

