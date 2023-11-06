New Musical RIVERBEND to Set Sail at Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC This Weekend

The newest reading of Riverbend: A Musical Mythos will be presented as part of Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC. Incubated at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Riverbend is a new musical with book and lyrics by Caroline Game and music by Michael Oosterhout.

Daphne has a plan after graduating high school: repair her late mom's boat and sail away from her distant father and stifling small town. But when twins Aiden and Diana arrive and shake up her life, Daphne finds her plans and heart challenged by a feeling she has never felt before. In this modern retelling of Greek mythology, follow Daphne and her neighbors around the riverbend as she navigates tests of love, grief, and learning how to live after loss.

Blending folk music with a contemporary musical theatre sound, Riverbend is all at once joyfully funny, heartbreakingly tragic, and daringly hopeful. It is the writers' greatest hope that Riverbend sparks conversation, and that audiences leave moved, inspired, and eager to discuss.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents and new voices. https://emergingartiststheatre.org/. Tickets for Riverbend can be found at the link below.

The reading will be directed by Olivia Songer (Off-Broadway: Made by God, We Are Not Well), music directed by Matthew Nassida (NY Theatre: Unfinished, Love is Love is Love) and produced by Gabi Dwyer. The principal cast features Olivia Billings* (Regional: Athena, Monstress), Kylie Lavrenchik* (Off-Broadway: The Magnificent Seven, Regional: Children of Eden), Steve Routman* (Television: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Film: Killers of the Flower Moon), Myrna Cabello (Television: What We Do in the Shadows, Law and Order SVU), Oscar Williams* (Broadway: Fun Home; Lincoln Center: Secret Garden) and Willy Falk* (Tony nominee, Miss Saigon). The ensemble cast includes Emily Drossell, Abigail Goldman, Senna Prasatthong*, Austin Phillips, Chris Gierymski and Matt Graham.

Daphne's journey will set sail on Sunday, November 12th at 2pm at the 28th Street Theatre (AKA TADA!; 15 W. 28th Street, 2nd Fl., New York, NY).

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This production is an Equity approved showcase.

Content Warning: Sexual Violence