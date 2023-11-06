New Musical RIVERBEND to Set Sail at Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC This Weekend

Follow Daphne and her neighbors around the riverbend as she navigates tests of love, grief, and learning how to live after loss.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced Photo 3 Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below Photo 4 WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below

New Musical RIVERBEND to Set Sail at Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC This Weekend

The newest reading of Riverbend: A Musical Mythos will be presented as part of Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC. Incubated at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Riverbend is a new musical with book and lyrics by Caroline Game and music by Michael Oosterhout.

Daphne has a plan after graduating high school: repair her late mom's boat and sail away from her distant father and stifling small town. But when twins Aiden and Diana arrive and shake up her life, Daphne finds her plans and heart challenged by a feeling she has never felt before. In this modern retelling of Greek mythology, follow Daphne and her neighbors around the riverbend as she navigates tests of love, grief, and learning how to live after loss.

Blending folk music with a contemporary musical theatre sound, Riverbend is all at once joyfully funny, heartbreakingly tragic, and daringly hopeful. It is the writers' greatest hope that Riverbend sparks conversation, and that audiences leave moved, inspired, and eager to discuss.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents and new voices. https://emergingartiststheatre.org/. Tickets for Riverbend can be found at the link below.

The reading will be directed by Olivia Songer (Off-Broadway: Made by God, We Are Not Well), music directed by Matthew Nassida (NY Theatre: Unfinished, Love is Love is Love) and produced by Gabi Dwyer. The principal cast features Olivia Billings* (Regional: Athena, Monstress), Kylie Lavrenchik* (Off-Broadway: The Magnificent Seven, Regional: Children of Eden), Steve Routman* (Television: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Film: Killers of the Flower Moon), Myrna Cabello (Television: What We Do in the Shadows, Law and Order SVU), Oscar Williams* (Broadway: Fun Home; Lincoln Center: Secret Garden) and Willy Falk* (Tony nominee, Miss Saigon). The ensemble cast includes Emily Drossell, Abigail Goldman, Senna Prasatthong*, Austin Phillips, Chris Gierymski and Matt Graham.

Daphne's journey will set sail on Sunday, November 12th at 2pm at the 28th Street Theatre (AKA TADA!; 15 W. 28th Street, 2nd Fl., New York, NY).

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This production is an Equity approved showcase.

Content Warning: Sexual Violence




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
A CONFESSIONAL OF A RECOVERING CATHOLIC: THE MUSICAL To Play The Magnet Theater Photo
A 'CONFESSIONAL' OF A RECOVERING CATHOLIC: THE MUSICAL To Play The Magnet Theater

Acclaimed actor and comedienne Julie McNamara will perform her new solo show, ​​A 'Confessional' of a Recovering Catholic: The Musical, at the Magnet Theater on Friday, November 10th.

2
A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December  Photo
A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December 

'A Grey Gardens Christmas: A Loving Parody' brings the eccentricities of the Beales to life in a seasonal tribute. Created by real-life couple Peter Mac and Dr. John Mac, this theatrical alchemy will debut in December at Cre8tive NYC Studios.

3
Submissions Now Open For The February Players Theatre Short Play Festival - LUV Photo
Submissions Now Open For The February Players Theatre Short Play Festival - LUV

Submissions are open for the February Players Theatre Short Play Festival - LUV. Submit your short play or musical about love for a chance to perform in Greenwich Village and win a $100 prize. Learn more here!

4
Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective To Present PEA FEST 2023 Photo
Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective To Present PEA FEST 2023

PEA FEST 2023 is an opportunity for early-career theatremakers to collaborate on fresh new works. Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective presents COCKROACHES and IT WAS NICE MEETING YOU at the Chain Theatre from November 9-11, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Katie's Tales in Off-Off-Broadway Katie's Tales
United Solo Festival (11/11-11/11)Tracker PHOTOS
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-11/08)Tracker CAST
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
“poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi in Off-Off-Broadway “poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi
RED HOOK LOBSTER POUND (11/10-11/12)Tracker
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
The MotherF**ker With The Hat in Off-Off-Broadway The MotherF**ker With The Hat
The Heights Players (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You