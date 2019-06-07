New Musical By Joshua TurchinÂ To Debut At Rave Theater Festival

Perfectly Theatrical, LLC announces the premiere of The Perfect Fit as part of the inaugural RAVE THEATER FESTIVAL. This family friendly musical features the book, music and lyrics written by twelve-year-old musical prodigy Joshua Turchin. This staged developmental production, directed by Broadway veteran Garth Kravits, follows Alexandra, a teenage actress/singer, who is dismissed from a new musical because of a sabotaging stage mother of a competing teen. After Alexandra is fired, her best friend Jake helps guide her on a positive path to keep pursuing her passion. The Perfect Fit shows how hard work can sometimes be met with twists and turns, ups and downs, and rewards in unexpected ways.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Sunday 8/11 @ 4pm

Monday 8/12 @ 6pm

Sunday 8/18 @ 1:30pm

Monday 8/19 @ 4pm

Friday 8/23 @ 7pm

Tickets are $25.00 for regular seats and $35.00 for premium seats, and can be purchased online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35213/production/1012928.

Performances will be at Teatro Latea Theater, at the Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center, located at 107 Suffolk Street, 2nd Floor in Manhattan.

The Perfect Fit's casting and full creative team will be announced at a later date.

Joshua Turchin is an accomplished professional singer, actor, musician and composer. Select professional credits include Disney's The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl (Flounder); A Christmas Story the Musical Broadway National Tour (Randy); Forbidden Broadway Salutes Carol Channing; Caroline, or Change/Tantrum Theater (Noah); TrevorLive LA (Trevor from Trevor the Musical); The Pill/LaMama; Nickelodeon's Becca's Bunch (Promos); iHeartRadio (recurring comedy sketches); numerous voice over animations, and work on several developmental works, including the Equity lab for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unmasked and Equity readings Shepherd, Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet; Bla Bla Land (Forbidden Broadway); XY the Musical; Dust and Shadow; Wendy Unwritten; Christmas in Hell; A Christmas Carol (Century Club); Kris Kringle; and others. Joshua has sung on nearly 10 demo cast recordings and cast recordings, including demo work for the upcoming musical 13 Going On 30. Joshua is also creator and host of The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin, and serves as host and accompanist for the monthly (YOUNG) Broadway Series at The Green Room 42. Instagram: @joshuaturchin Visit Joshua Turchin's Website for more information: www.joshuaturchin.com!

RAVE THEATER FESTIVAL will be held this summer from August 9-25, 2019 at the Clemente Solo Velez Cultural Center (107 Suffolk Street) on the Lower East Side. The festival is helmed by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport, who will serve as artistic director.

For its inaugural year, Rave Theater Festival has selected a diverse roster of 20 plays, musicals, family-friendly shows, and cross-disciplinary projects. To learn more about Rave Theater Festival visit RaveTheaterFestival.com.





