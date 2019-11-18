New Musical BIG PICTURE Will Have A Developmental Reading at Ripley Grier

Coby Getzug, Jessica Hendy, and Patryce Williams

November 18, 2019 - BIG PICTURE, the new comedy musical, is having an invitation-only developmental reading November 22nd & 23rd at Ripley-Grier Studios.

With music by Karl Hinze, lyrics by Patrick Spencer, and an original book by Susan Murray, this highly-anticipated staged presentation is directed by Allen MacLeod with music director Will Buck and casting director Melissa Rose Hirsch. Award-winning co-authors Hinze, Spencer, and Murray are alums of the esteemed BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, where they have developed the piece over the past five years.

BIG PICTURE takes place in present-day Hollywood amidst all the happy-go-lucky cynicism that world entails. The piece follows the struggles and successes of Tony, a twenty-one-year-old, film-obsessed bike messenger who lucks his way into an entry-level position at the most prominent film studio in LA and aims straight for the top. He starts winning at every turn-but at what cost? Think The Devil Wears Prada meets My Favorite Year by way of BoJack Horseman and a little All About Eve.

The cast features PJ Adzima*, Reed Campbell*, Coby Getzug*, Jessica Hendy*, Hayley Lampart, Angelo McDonough*, Jack Mulcahy*, Claire Saunders*, Jim Stanek*, Keaton Whittaker*, and Patryce Williams* (*Member of Actors' Equity Association).

Friday, November 22, 1pm-3pm Performance.

Saturday, November 23, 2pm-4pm Performance.

For more information about the show and how to obtain industry seats, please email BigPictureRSVP@gmail.com.





