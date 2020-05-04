New MetropolitanZoom Series Honors NYC Medical Personnel with USO-Type Variety Shows

Live entertainment producer and promoter, Bernie Furshpan, formerly of the Metropolitan Room, is presenting virtual USO-style 'shows' of support to our frontline medical personnel. This Friday, May 8, 2020 at 6pm EST MetropolitanZoom, as he has dubbed his new platform, will be honoring traveling nurse Lynne Hewett RN, who is presently working with colleagues at Mt. Sinai Hospital in NYC.

Nurse Hewett has twice before come to New York City, after 9/11 and again after Superstorm Sandy, to work beside local medical personnel. Bernie and a lineup of performers are bringing entertainment to medical troops where they're stationed and unable to travel for a night out, and broadcasting right in break rooms and anywhere else honorees and their pals can grab a seat and a screen.

Singer Jaycee Driesen, Guitar artist Sean Harkness, comic and singer Warren Schein, singer Devin Bing, and comedian Bob Greenberg will contribute their talents in honor of Nurse Hewett's service at a time of unprecedented need.

"In addition to our healthcare workers, we can't say enough about how much we appreciate the courage and heroism of all our first responders, essential service and product providers, and all those that are tirelessly helping our nation survive the nightmare that fell upon us so unexpectedly," says Bernie, "and though we can't gather together in a club, we can show our gratitude through a live, online video conferencing platform. Who would ever have thought we'd be doing this? But here we are, putting on shows with our local and national entertainment community."



Nurse Lynne Hewett, who is from Utah, flew into New York City a couple of weeks ago to work the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. She visited us as an emergency room nurse in New York after 9/11, and also packed her gear and flew to Haiti in 2010, helping victims following the catastrophic earthquake in January of that year. She came back to NYC in 2012 to assist in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy.

Bernie Furshpan has more shows scheduled on MetropolitanZoom and is creating an an educational component, too. Performers and personalities who've taken part include TV personality and author, Bill Boggs, Trumpeter-singer Bria Skonberg, Songwriter-actress Amanda McBroom, singer-actress Pia Zadora, actor and singer Tom Wopat, actor Don Most and Fifth Dimension founding member, Florence LaRue who appeared in recent weekly shows honoring the Pulmonary & Critical Care Unit of Lenox Hill Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

To access the event honoring Nurse Lynne Hewett, on Friday, May 8 at 6pm EST, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88963266377?pwd=bkI4WFlCYkhEcW9oWGc2YXNRR05tdz09

Meeting ID: 889 6326 6377 / Password: 160142





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You