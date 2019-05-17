New Circle Theatre Company Re-Emerges With 3rd Inferno Project

New Circle Theatre Company presents the third year of The Inferno Project, featuring world premieres of new short plays inspired by Danté's Inferno, at The Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th St, New York City.

New Circle Theatre Company is the descendant of Circle Rep and The Circle Rep Lab, known for producing some of America's greatest plays and nurturing theatre artists.

Ten plays in two different evenings will explore greed and wrath, two of the "circles of hell" in Danté's masterpiece, opening June 8 and running through June 23 in this Equity Showcase production, featuring some 28 actors directed by 10 directors.

The plays, writers, directors and actors include:

EVENING A:

For Your Love By Chris Goutman, directed by Lisa Pelikan,

with Chris Tipp*, Candace Janée, and Claire Smith.

My Way by Jason Howard, directed by Ken Lowstetter,

with Arsenio L. Stembridge and Philip Newcomer.

Petrified by Emma Goldman-Sherman, directed by Tatiana Baccari,

with Edmund Wilkinson*, Amelia Fowler, and Alisha Espinosa*.

The Great Devourer by Lori Goodman, directed by David Kronick,

with Tom Bozell*, Anna Ewing Bull*, Giselle Liberatore, Jon Peacock*,

and Anthony Heider.

Ms.Thule Won't Be Coming Back by Jon Fraser, directed by Janice L. Goldberg,

with Amanda Ladd*, Loren Bidner*, and Clarence Demesier.

EVENING B:

Post Partum by Robyn Burland, directed by Gordon Kupperstein,

with Kelly Hadden and Luis Carlos de la Lombana*.

Entrepreneur by Cindy Cooper, directed by Emily Tetzlaff,

with Debra Kay Anderson* and Julie Voshell*.

Ropes... by Cate Allen, directed by Eric Nightengale,

with Julia Motyka*, Dominic Comperatore*, and Judith Hiller.

Lady Obscura by Bill Leavengood, directed by Chamila Prianka,

with Amber Paul* and Grace Chim.

Like Family by Glenn Alterman, directed by Vernice Miller,

with Jennifer Laine Williams*, Will Cary, and Ayden Lopez.

( * = member of Actors Equity Association)

Designers include Marisa Kaugars, set design and Kathrine R Mitchell, lighting design, both of whom designed last year's Inferno Project: Lust & Gluttony. Stage manager: Kaitlyn Curci.

This third year of The Inferno Project follows two successful years of previous productions based on The Inferno, with "lust" and "gluttony" combined in the 2018 production at The Gene Frankel Theatre, and "limbo" in 2017 at The Playroom Theatre.

Tickets to The Inferno Project: Greed & Wrath are available at www.purplepass.com/infernoproject, or by calling the box office at (800) 316-8559. "Early bird" pricing is available until May 31. There is an "Inferno Pass" for people who'd like to see both evenings at a discounted price.





